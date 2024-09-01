It’s okay to slack off … Let AI run your blog on autopilot

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Everyone deserves to slack off a little. Yes, even you. That’s probably why AI is as popular as it is. But we think it’s unfair to consider taking advantage of AI as slacking off—it’s more like achieving a better work-life balance. And since just about everyone else is using it, why shouldn’t you?

You have a million things to do, but your blog doesn’t have to be one of them anymore. This WordPress article generator plugin automatically researches content, writes articles, and posts them to your website, so you don’t have to type a single letter. Install it for $59.99 (reg. $229).

How does it work?

Magic. Just kidding—it uses ChatGPT behind the scenes. So, you’ll need an OpenAI account and the premium version if you want GPT-4 (the best quality quality) responses.

From there, you should:

Install the plugin on your WordPress website. Set up a campaign for each type of article you want generated and an end date. For example, you could create blog posts every time a news article is published about how “birds aren’t real” for the next two weeks.

The WordPress article plugin works by creating an RSS. This web feed automatically updates when new content launches online. The plugin then summarizes the content of each posting and rewrites it into a blog post. Since it’s done through ChatGPT, you could specify your blog’s voice and personality to make it sound more like you.

Save time and get more clicks

No more staring at a blank screen, scrambling for ideas, or typing for hours—just set up a campaign when you notice a trend. Since you no longer have to spend so much time creating content, you can jump on trends sooner and see more traffic to your blog.

And don’t feel guilty about using AI, either—so, so many people are using it. A good general rule is to fact-check what you’re posting and proofread everything to make sure you aren’t sharing anything false or totally ridiculous.

It’s okay to let AI pick up your slack. Get this AI articles WordPress plugin for $59.99 (reg. $229).

StackSocial prices subject to change.