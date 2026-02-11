I tested the Wolfbox 4-in-1 Jump Starter with Air Compressor during a real-world emergency

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When testing products like a remote car starter, I typically have to seek out a situation in which to use it. While testing this Wolfbox jumpstarter, however, the testing opportunity found me. I had stopped to pick up an order from a gluten free bakery and came across two people with a car that wouldn’t start. It’s a fairly common occurrence during these cold Upstate New York winters, and the 0-degree temperatures had claimed another car battery. Their car was parked in such a way that I couldn’t get my own close enough to use my jumper cables and one of them was elderly and struggling with the bitter cold. I quickly hooked up the Wolfbox 4-in-1 Jump Starter with Air Compressor (use code popsci10 at checkout for an extra $10 off) to their mid-size SUV and it fired up almost immediately. That’s the first time a review product has saved the day.

It can be hard to recommend products that you hope to never use, but Wolfbox’s multi-functional jump starter is a great option for any car emergency kit.

Wolfbox 4-in-1 Jump Starter with Air Compressor

Pros Real inflator performance, not an afterthought

High-output USB-C power bank. USB-C PD up to 65W in and out (20V⎓3.25A), plus 18W USB-A, makes it legitimately useful beyond phones.

Built for trunk life. Rated IP64 and specified for -4°F to 140°F operating temps.

Clear, practical UI. Big display, preset inflation modes, and auto shutoff at the target pressure. Cons It’s slightly heavy at 5.3 pounds

The quick take

This is a genuinely useful multi-tool for people who want a single device to cover flat-ish tires, dead batteries, and basic phone charging. It’s not ultralight, and the hose length can be slightly short for some wheel/valve setups, but the core functions are solid—and the specs back that up.

Design and build

The MegaVolt 24 Air is basically a dense rectangular brick: 9.37 × 5.28 × 2.17 inches and 5.3 pounds. That sounds chunky (because it is), but it’s also the point—this isn’t trying to be cute. It’s trying to be a single object you can grab when something goes wrong.

The UI matters here more than usual. The large display shows real-time pressure while inflating, and the controls are designed around simplicity, which is crucial when you’re on the side of the road in the dark. Inflation is easy in that it simply requires you to choose a mode (car/motorcycle/bike/ball), set a target pressure, and let it run until it shuts itself off.

Integrated leads with clamps for battery attachment are long enough for comfort in basically any under-the-hood setup. The clamps hold tightly and attach firmly. It feels sturdy, which is important for inspiring confidence.

Inflator performance: what the numbers actually mean

On paper, the inflator spec is 160 PSI with 45 L/min airflow. The PSI headline is mostly about capability—most passenger vehicles live somewhere in the 30–45 PSI neighborhood. The more meaningful figure is airflow and real-world test time.

It only took about a minute to top off my SUV tire, going from 25 to 35 psi. A full pump from flat should take between three and five minutes. That’s fairly standard in terms of speed, but the automatic stopping feature is nice. It’s also handy to see progress as it inflates so you know how far it has left to go.

The integrated 20-inch hose is plenty long for the vast majority of cars, but very large wheels might require you fully stretch it. I had no issues on any of the typical road cars on which I tested it.

The integrated clamps are easy to attach to a battery. Wolfbox

Jump starter performance

This unit is rated at 4000A peak and is positioned to start 12V vehicles up to 10L gas or 10L diesel. Peak current ratings can be squishy across brands (and they’re not a direct translation of “how dead is too dead”), but the practical workflow here is what matters:

It uses clamp indicators to confirm correct connection.

There’s a BOOST procedure for extremely low batteries (forced boost), which is exactly what you want when a battery is too depleted to behave normally.

In the real world, I jump started three vehicles of various sizes (thanks for being hard on batteries, winter). It had no issue at all jumping a crossover SUV in the bakery parking lot, my dad’s 6-cylinder pickup truck, as well as a diesel-powered F-350 shop truck that had been sitting for too long. Even after the toughest start, it still had enough juice inside to go again without a problem, so you can expect multiple starts on a charge depending on your starting capacity.

Power bank performance

A lot of car jump starters tack on a USB port that’s basically only useful for smartphones. This one is meaningfully better:

Battery capacity: 24,000 mAh (88.8 Wh)

24,000 mAh (88.8 Wh) USB-C input/output: up to 65W (20V⎓3.25A)

up to 65W (20V⎓3.25A) USB-A output: up to 18W

That 65W USB-C profile means it can charge many USB-C laptops (especially ultraportables) at a normal-speed rate, and it can fast-charge modern phones/tablets without falling back to a slow trickle.

Charging the unit itself is also straightforward: a 65W USB-C power adapter can provide a full charge in under two hours.

Flashlight: bright enough to matter

The built-in flashlight is rated at 400 lumens with constant, SOS, and strobe modes. The light will drain the battery if you use it for a long period of time, but it’s noticeably brighter than a smartphone flashlight. It offers a steady mode, strobe flashing mode, and an SOS flashing mode in case you need to signal in an emergency.

Durability

Two specs stand out for something designed to sit for months and then work immediately:

Operating temperature: -4°F to 140°F

-4°F to 140°F Water resistance: IP64

It also claims 2-year standby charge retention, with the sensible advice to top it up every six months anyway (which you should do for basically any lithium emergency device). I can attest to it working at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. While I didn’t have two years to let it sit, the battery did maintain its charge easily for several weeks, even with the heavy temperature fluctuations that happen during the winter.

The specs

Model: MegaVolt 24 Air

MegaVolt 24 Air Capacity: 24,000 mAh (88.8 Wh)

24,000 mAh (88.8 Wh) Jump start peak current: 4000A

4000A Air compressor: 45 L/min, up to 160 PSI

45 L/min, up to 160 PSI USB-C in/out: up to 65W (20V⎓3.25A)

up to 65W (20V⎓3.25A) USB-A out: up to 18W

up to 18W Light: 400-lumen LED with SOS/strobe

400-lumen LED with SOS/strobe Weight: 5.3 lb

5.3 lb Size: 2.17″D × 5.28″W × 9.37″H

2.17″D × 5.28″W × 9.37″H Rated environment: -4°F to 140°F, IP64

-4°F to 140°F, IP64 In the box: storage bag, jumper clamps, 65W USB-C cable, three air nozzles, 20″ hose

Verdict

If you want the simplest possible approach to car emergencies, the Wolfbox makes a strong case because it’s not just a jump starter that happens to have an inflator—it’s an inflator that’s fast enough to be useful and a jump starter with enough headroom for most real-world situations. That versatility justifies its heavy build.

