If you have a backyard, patio, or balcony, installing some outdoor lights can drastically transform the space. Not only can they help increase your home’s curb appeal, but they also provide ample illumination when you want to spend time outdoors after dark.

Now you have plenty of choices when it comes to outdoor lighting. You can opt for string lights to infuse a twinkly charm into your exterior space, or you can pick a wall-mounted lamp for a no-frills option. If what’s stopping you from hanging out outside are mosquitoes, though, you’re better off with the Sunna Solar Outdoor Light, which also functions as a mosquito repellent to buzz those pesky insects off. It’s on sale for 10 percent off for a limited time.

Mosquitoes can spoil your time outside. With the weather getting increasingly warmer, you can expect those critters to bug you in any way they can. But with this outdoor light, you get the illumination and insect killer you need all in one device. It’s a cost-efficient solar light packed with high-capacity batteries and dual sensors, delivering extended hours of sunlight. In short: it uses the sun’s energy to power up instead of electricity, which helps save on energy bills.

Sunna Solar’s built-in dual sensors offer human and light sensing, and its high-quality LED lights allow uniform, soft, and anti-glare lighting. Meanwhile, its mosquito repellent function is designed to attract mosquitoes and instantly kill them when they get close. Completely waterproof and dust-proof, it’s specifically engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions, so it’s made to last for years. It’s also easy to install, thanks to its hanging bracket. You can remove and install it whenever and wherever you please.

Formerly retailing for $99, you can get the Sunna Solar Outdoor Light with Mosquito Repellent on sale for only $89.99.

