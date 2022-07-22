Summertime is the best season to spend more time outdoors, even if it means just hanging out in your backyard or patio. But while it’s refreshing to chill outside and enjoy the warmer weather, you have to brace yourself for an onslaught of mosquitoes. The American Mosquito Control Association notes that mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on the planet, not only because they give you pesky, itchy bites, but also because these bloodsuckers carry diseases like dengue, malaria, and zika.

There are plenty of ways to prevent mosquitoes from hanging out in your home, including setting up traps, draining standing water, and planting mosquito-repelling plants. You can also install something like the Sunna Solar Outdoor Light, which not only functions as an illumination source, but also has a built-in mosquito killer that can zap those pesky insects away.

The Sunna is a cost-efficient solar light with high-capacity batteries and dual sensors, providing hours upon hours of light after dark with this high-quality LED that delivers uniform, soft, and anti-glare light. It uses the sun’s energy to power up instead of electricity, saving you on energy bills. But it also doubles as a mosquito repellent, as it’s capable of attracting mosquitoes and instantly killing them. You know how light tends to attract mosquitoes? This tool both lures them in and zaps them away.

Apart from its solar function, the Sunna is also built with lithium batteries to allow for longer illumination. It’s also waterproof and dust-proof, specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. It’s also easy to install with its hanging bracket, so you can install or remove it as needed.

The Sunna Solar Outdoor Light with Mosquito Repellent normally retails for $99.99, but for a limited time, you can score it on sale for only $89.99 — a savings of 10 percent.

Prices subject to change.