I bought one of the very first LifeStraws around a decade ago for my now-husband to use on our camping trips. But, that filtration straw required you to grovel on the ground and drink through the straw directly from the source, making it a great emergency tool but not ideal for situations when you want to filter water you carry with you. LifeStraw’s new Peak Solo changes that and should be a fantastic tool for outdoor pursuits and general preparedness. It is the smallest filter from LifeStraw yet, making it even more portable and stashable than the original Peak Series. And the 28mm threading makes it more versatile and easier to use than the company’s classic straw filter. Here’s what to expect with the new filter.

LifeStraw Peak Solo details

The Peak Solo is a highly capable filter in a very tiny package. It weighs just 1.7 ounces and measures only 5.1 by 1.3 inches, making it easy to toss in a backpack or store in an emergency kit or glove compartment in a car. The end cap features a loop to which you can attach a carabiner, so you can clip it to your pack or keychain.

Despite the compact size, the filter is still highly effective. It offers protection against 99.999999 percent of bacteria (including E.coli and Salmonella), 99.999 percent of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), and 99.999 percent of microplastics. It meets the US EPA and NSF P231 drinking water standards for removing bacteria and parasites, giving you more confidence that it will keep you safe.

One of the best features of the Peak Solo is the 28mm threading. This allows you to attach the filter to standard water bottles. You can then drink through it like a straw and use the leak-proof covered mouthpiece to keep your water safe and contained. Or, more usefully, you can use it as a squeeze filter in order to filter water into a different container. It provides a three liters per minute flow rate, allowing you to fill a one-liter bottle in only 20 seconds. That’s huge if you are trying to fill up multiple water bottles or filter water for other people in your hiking group.

The fast flow rate is partly due to enhanced membrane microfilter performance, which reduces clogging from sand and silt. It comes with a backwash syringe to clean the filter, prolonging its life. It is made from durable and sustainable materials, including 50 percent post-consumer recycled BPA-free plastic.

The Peak Solo can filter up to 2,000 liters of safe drinking water, half of what the original Peak Series Straw is capable of. But you can buy replacement parts to keep you from purchasing an entirely new product, which is ideal. The smaller size is definitely worth it in my book, and I will be added at least one to my hurricane emergency kit as we enter hurricane season.

The tiny size makes it an ideal filter to include in emergency kits. Abby Ferguson

Pricing & availability

The new Peak Solo is available for purchase today for $29.96. And, as with all LifeStraw products, every purchase provides a child in need with safe drinking water for a year, making you feel even better about your purchase.