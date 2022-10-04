We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

When it comes to innovating, Microsoft has always been a brand known for being at the forefront. And while the company continues to upgrade all of its products, it is important to note that Microsoft Office has been the industry standard, across many industries, for quite some time.

Right now you can purchase the Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, both on sale for just $35.99 as a part of our Deal Days savings event, which is our version of Prime Day. There are plenty of other high value savings available as well, but hurry because these amazing deals will only be around through 10/12!

Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac creates an opportunity for families, students, and small businesses who want the classic Microsoft Office apps and email. Included is a lifetime license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. It comes as an instant delivery and download and it also offers free customer service.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows offers a solution for professionals who need to handle both data and documents. It comes with tools that were redesigned to be used both by designers seeking inspiration on how to present their work while also being useful to data analysts working with large sets of data for company reports. It also comes as an instant delivery and download, and it offers free customer service. Included are Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

Microsoft Office for Mac 2021 and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows are both available on sale as a part of our Deal Days savings event for just $35.99. For Microsoft Office for Mac, that’s marked down 89 percent from its MSRP of $349, and for Microsoft Office Professional for Windows, that’s also marked down 89 percent from its MSRP of $349. No coupon code is required to access either of these details, but remember to purchase them (and other deals) soon while the discounts are still available!

Prices subject to change.