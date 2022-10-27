We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s hard to think about the gadgets you’ll need in an emergency situation before something terrible happens. Still, this deal on Anker’s PowerHouse 521 is an excellent time to pick up on something that’ll help keep you safe rather than sorry. The 200-watt portable power station has two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, one DC output, a USB-C port, and enough juice to fully recharge an iPhone 18 times or power a mini-fridge for over five hours. The battery’s longevity will depend on the power requirements of your gadgets, but you should feel comfortable plugging most electronics into the PowerHouse 521.

The PowerHouse 521 is a great tool to keep in your garage, basement, or closet for those unexpected interruptions, but it’s also a fantastic gadget for campers. The power station can be recharged via a solar panel, so you can use it to be totally off the grid for a week-long trip without worrying about reaching for an outlet. That scenario depends on the weather, but it’s good to have the option. Anker says the power station can be fully charged in under two-and-a-half hours if you plug it into an outlet with the included power adapter and cable.

If you’re worried about the longevity of the batter inside the PowerHouse 521, especially if you don’t plan to use it very often, Anker has you covered. The company backs this gadget with a five-year warranty and says you shouldn’t have to replace it for a decade. The components inside the PowerHouse 521 are designed to be used for 50,000 hours without degrading. It may be unpleasant to think about what you’ll need when an emergency strikes, but being prepared is hard to argue.

Want to Stock Up & Save on more household/travel essentials? Here are some eligible items: