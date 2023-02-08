We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re interested in e-bikes, you are not alone! They are very popular. But between the bike and all the accessories, they can cost a fortune! Luckily, you can get a great deal on an e-bike and backup power station that will charge your bike, and can even work as a standalone power source if you need it to. Right now, the A-Frame BirdBike and the Geneverse HomePower Pro Backup Power Station bundle are on sale for 47 percent off.

This electric bike from Bird takes the best features of commuter, mountain, and e-bikes for an incredible riding experience. It features instant boost: all you have to do is press the throttle to gain some speed and the 500W powerful motor will help you with hill climbing. Plus, a 36V/12.8Ah removable battery is easy to remove for charging, and an embedded dash display shows you everything you need to know including speed, distance, and battery life.

Also featured in this bundle is the Geneverse HomePower PRO Series backup battery power station. While it can be used to charge your bike, it can also be used entirely as a standalone power source, making this a great investment. Featuring a capacity of 1210Wh to 2419Wh, it can offer upwards of 7 days of emergency power to your most vital devices and appliances. Additionally, it also features ultra-high-efficiency batteries and a 5-year warranty. It can be charged by the AC wall outlet in 1-2 hours, or by solar in 3-4 hours.

This deal is fantastic, and both products have received praise. Trustpilot gave the A-Frame Bird Bike a 4.9 out of 5-star rating, and one purchaser referred to it as, “Fun” and “zippy” and also said that they “love it” and “can’t say anything wrong about it!” Active Gear Review complimented the HomePower Pro, saying, “The ultra-fast solar charging speeds are on another level, making this an easy and solid endorsement for us.”

Right now you can get the On The Road Bundle: A-Frame BirdBike + Geneverse HomePower PRO Backup Power Station for Only $1,999.99! That’s marked down 47% from its retail price of $3,798.

Prices subject to change.