Whenever brands like Apple drop shiny new products, it’s easy to get blinded and want to hand over your entire checking account. But while there’s no denying that their releases get better every time, you don’t necessarily need all the bells and whistles each new MacBook or iPhone has.

If you’re considering an upgrade but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, buying refurbished is your best bet. Even Apple itself sells refurbished models of their computers, all of which have the original macOS or the most recent version and are repackaged in a brand new box with all the accessories and cables. They even offer a one-year warranty and guarantee that the units have gone through stringent functional testing and thorough cleaning. The only downside is they only dock less than $100, which isn’t exactly that enticing of a deal. If you really want to save, this deal on the 2014 MacBook Air lets you save hundreds on a certified refurbished model.

While this particular unit was released a couple of years back, it doesn’t mean that it’s already outdated. This MacBook Air offers an Intel Core i5 processor, allowing you to browse and stream with a faster and more powerful CPU. It has 1440p resolution for crystal-clear streaming, 256GB storage, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, and Wi-Fi capability, so you’ll have no problem going online anywhere.

Apart from the actual laptop, this deal also comes with the accompanying MagSafe charger, a wireless mouse, and a snap-on laptop case for extra protection. In short, you’re getting a complete package. It’s also worth noting that it’s listed with a grade “B” rating, which indicates that it may have light scuffing on the body, but what are a few scratches if it means saving hundreds of bucks?

Grab this refurbished MacBook Air for only $290.99—79 percent off the usual $1,399.

Prices subject to change.