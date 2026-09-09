The Marantz MCR 60n streaming amplifier invites you to experience more, sacrifice space less

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Earlier this year, we were fortunate enough to visit Shirakawa Audio Works, where Denon and Marantz assemble components tuned to be masterfully musical. We also spent time at the brands’ shared Tokyo headquarters, where we previewed various audio gear, much of which has already been revealed. However, one item in particular caught our attention, and it was still under wraps … until now. The Marantz MCR 60n network audio player (shown above) stood out by being able to fit in.

In a room full of full-size receivers, this streaming amplifier’s 11W x 11.9D x 4.4H footprint drew our attention because it’s tailor-made for those of us with a listening station that doubles as a living space. Even more impressive is how much connectivity it offers in place of a crowded stack of components.

For starters, there’s a front-loading CD player. Because physical media is making a comeback, or so I’m told. With that in mind, there’s also an integrated MM phono stage for vinyl fans. Got another source? There’s one analog and one digital optical in. You can play MP3 / WMA / AAC / DSD / WAV / FLAC / AIFF / ALAC off a rear-facing USB-A. There’s also an HDMI eARC port with Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus decoding if a TV is in the mix.

For those streaming, there’s even more potential. Once on your WiFi (or Ethernet), the 60n acts as an endpoint for the native Denon/Marantz HEOS multiroom streaming system, naturally, supporting PCM up to 384kHz/32-bit, DSD up to 11.2MHz. And it supports Spotify Connect/TIDAL Connect/Qobuz Connect, as well as Deezer, Amazon Prime Music, and Pandora. For anything else with an iPhone, there’s AirPlay 2. Plus, it’s Roon Ready for those digital audio file obsessives. An FM/AM tuner … the original streaming … is also included. There’s even Bluetooth receiver/transmit modes, if you’re buying a First Growth to drink out of a Styrofoam cup.

So that’s the inputs. As for the output, the MCR 60n produces 2 x 65W / 4 x 33W @ 4 ohms (up to 16 ohms supported), and can be run as Speaker A/B stereo pairs (independent volumes), bi-amped, or parallel BTL. This supports various loudspeaker setups, including dual listening zones. There’s also a subwoofer pre-out with adjustable crossover settings for precise low-frequency integration. It includes bass, treble, and balance tone controls, and it’s upgradable to Dirac Live Room Correction with a separately purchased license. It’s all backed by a refined power supply and topped by the same wavy metal mesh as the Marantz Model M1: design language that also acts as ventilation.

The Marantz MCR 60n and some compact cabinets offer an alternative to desktop powered speakers with even more flexibility. Perfect for modern urban living, this is low-profile hi-fi.

The Marantz MCR 60n is available in Matte Black for $1,000 starting September 15.