Denon introduces two full-range midrange A/V receivers, and we got a first listen

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Denon has updated two of the more consumer-friendly home-cinema centerpieces in its X Series audio/video receivers, their first refresh since 2022. While the new AVR-X2900H ($1,349 USD) and AVR-3900H ($1,849 USD) retain a familiar chassis with a few cosmetic changes, more extensive internal changes reinforce amplification for more emotionally physical audio while staying faithful to the source material. And the design goal was not just about what you hear, but also what you don’t. We were given the opportunity to preview these products at Denon headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan (a broader experience we’ll share more about in the future), and we heard the sound of the sound, never undue pressure put on the hardware. [Disclosure: HARMAN International, the parent company of Denon, provided travel accommodations during the creation of this story.]

Demoed on a 7.2.2-channel system featuring Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series speakers, these Dolby Atmos AVRs delivered soundstage, dynamics, and detail throughout film scenes and orchestral scores, combining subtle dialog with heavy effects and full-range impact with low-frequency speed. Throughout both models, purposeful mechanical design introduces new digital features while managing EMC/noise conflicts. System architecture, including a new 32-bit eight-channel DAC, focuses on heightened stability and spaciousness. Balancing measurements with careful listening is Denon’s Sound Master, Shinichi Yamauchi, who ensures any changes to circuit geometry and/or components maintain suppleness, resonance, and spatial realism.

Denon AVR-X2900H 7.2 Ch. 95W 4K/8K Dolby Atmos AV Receiver Powered by HEOS Denon See It

While Denon offers reinforced-rack/custom-install closet-grade receivers, the AVR-X2900H is for folks who want control without needing as big an investment in space and cash. A power tier above the recently refreshed AVR-S980H, it’s a 7-channel AVR rated at 95W per channel into 8 ohms, with dual subwoofer outputs. That makes it capable of running a 5.2.2 system, with support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Audyssey Silver MultEQ XT calibration software out of the box, plus Dirac Live with a license purchased separately, allows for quick to comprehensive room correction. HDMI/gaming features include six inputs supporting VRR, ALLM, 8K/60 Hz or 4K/120 Hz, 8K/HDCP 2.3 with Dolby Vision/HDR 10+, high-resolution audio support, 1440p passthrough, and AMD FreeSync. There are also two HDMI outputs (one eARC). There are four analog audio inputs, including a moving-magnet preamp for a turntable, plus Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect/Qobuz Connect/Roon Ready, and Denon’s own HEOS wireless platform for other services. This means streaming music gets as much attention as other content, and that it’s easy to integrate the AVR-2900H into a whole-home audio system alongside Denon Home speakers, which can be used as wireless rear surround channels after a future firmware update.

Denon AVR-X3900H 9.4 Ch. 105W 4K/8K Dolby Atmos AV Receiver Powered by HEOS Denon See It

The step-up AVR-X3900H, meanwhile, moves to 9.4 channels of amplification, 11.4 channels of processing, and 105W per channel, backed by higher-grade components and flagship-derived DSP. With four independent subwoofer outputs and the ability to add an outboard 2-channel amp, this allows for even more immersive 5.4.4 or 7.4.2-channel setups. And if speaker upgrades demand it, use the 11 preamp outputs to keep the 3900H as a hub while accessing even more power. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are still supported, as is Sony 360 Reality Audio, AURO-3D, and IMAX Enhanced. Audyssey is upgraded to Platinum MultEQ XT32, and Dirac Live ART (Active Room Treatment) can be added. The HDMI inputs are the same, now joined by an additional output (one eARC). Five analog inputs are available, including the turntable, as are the streaming/HEOS ecosystem/connected speaker capabilities.