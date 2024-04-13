We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A low battery is a frustration you can end up dealing with anywhere. Your Apple Watch may hold a charge for days, but that’s only if you actually remember to charge it in the first place. Finding an outlet while you’re busy working or travelling might not be an option, but it doesn’t need to be if you have your own portable charger in your pocket.

The 2-in-1 Keychain Wireless Charger is a pocket-sized wireless charger that you can use with your iPhone or any Apple Watch, and it can even power both of them at the same time. Plus, instead of paying the full $25 price, you can get this keychain charger for only $15.19 for a few days more.

Recharge wherever you go

iOS devices may have long-lasting batteries, but using more demanding apps might burn through your battery quicker. And if you forgot to charge your devices before, all the battery capacity in the world won’t matter. However, if you have a charger in your pocket, you don’t need to waste time searching for an outlet.

This smart little keychain is hiding a 2,500mAh battery. Pop any Apple Watch onto the magnetic charging surface, or use the USB-C port to power up other devices like your iPhone, iPad, or AirPods. You can recharge up to two devices at the same time, and that USB-C port is also how you refill your charger when it gets low. Just check the LED display to see how much battery is remaining.

Save on a portable Apple Watch charger

No need to stress over low batteries during a long day. You have until April 16 at 11:59 p.m. to get the Two-in-One Keychain Wireless Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch for $15.19 with code ENJOY20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.