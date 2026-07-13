Huckberry’s summer sale has hundreds of discounted items to help you stop dressing like Adam Sandler all summer

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It’s tempting to spend the summer in an old bathing suit and a t-shirt you got for free at a charity 5K. But, it’s time to dress like an actual adult. Right now, Huckberry has hundreds of items on discount during its summer sale. That includes shorts, shirts, jackets, footware, and even outerwear for when the summer eventually ends. Huckberry sells high-end clothing that’s built for comfort and durability, so you know you’re not just paying for the branding.

Flint and Tinder 365 Chino Short – 7" $54.00 (was $78.00) The best-selling item in the entire sale, and it isn’t close Get some grown-up shorts. Flint and Tinder See It

The Flint and Tinder 365 Chino Short outsells everything else Huckberry has put on sale, and the 7-inch inseam is the version people keep coming back for. It is a plain stretch-cotton chino short that holds a crease, takes a belt, and does not announce itself, which is the entire point of it. At $54 it sits $24 under its usual price, and sizes 28 through 36 were still available when I checked.

Flint and Tinder 365 5-Pocket Pant – HB Slim $64.00 (was $108.00) Huckberry’s most popular pant at the lowest price of any 365 fit They will look better as you wear them. Flint and Tinder See It

If someone asked me what Huckberry is actually for, I would point at the 365 5-Pocket Pant. It wears like a chino, stretches like a tech pant, and the five-pocket layout keeps it from reading as either one. The HB Slim fit is down to $64 from $108, the deepest cut across every 365 fit on sale, and waists 28 through 36 were in stock with a full run of inseams behind them.

Rhodes Footwear Work Wedge Chukka Boot $137.00 (was $228.00) A wedge-sole work boot that costs less than most sneakers in this sale These shoes are stylish and surprisingly durable. Rhodes See It

Rhodes is Huckberry’s in-house footwear label, and the Work Wedge Chukka is the piece of it that moves. The wedge sole gives you a soft, flat platform that behaves on a job site and on pavement, and the low chukka cut means you can still wear it with shorts in September. It is $137 now, down from $228, and the size run from 8.5 to 13 was intact Monday morning.

Wills Classic Patch Pocket Suit Jacket $134.00 (was $298.00) A tailored jacket for less than the cost of altering an old one A sport jacket doesn’t need to feel restrictive. Wills See It

The Wills Classic Patch Pocket Suit Jacket is the top-selling jacket in the sale, and it carries one of the deeper cuts at 55 percent off. Wills builds it unstructured with patch pockets, so it goes over a t-shirt as easily as it tops a trouser, and navy quietly matches whatever is already hanging in your closet. Every size from 36 to 46 was available at $134.

Best Huckberry shirt, polo, and sweater deals from $34

Proof and Wills dominate this section, and the Proof Airweave Performance Shirt at $68 (was $98) is the top seller of the group by a wide margin. At the other end of the ladder, the Proof Canopy UPF Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $34 (was $58) builds sun protection into a tee for less than most plain ones cost.

Best Huckberry pants, shorts, and swim deals from $46

Nearly every fit of the 365 line is marked down, and the 365 5-Pocket Pant in HB Athletic Tapered matches the slim fit at $64 if slim is not your shape. The sleeper for anyone who travels is the Proof 72-Hour Merino Chino at $95 (was $158), because merino shrugs off repeat wears between washes.

Rhodes and LUCA take the deepest cuts here, and the Rhodes Work Wedge Chelsea Boot at $149 (was $248) is the best-selling boot in the section. If you want something you can just throw on, the Saucony Trainer 80 is half off at $50.

Best Huckberry jacket deals from $119

July is when last winter’s outerwear hits its floor, and the Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Station Jacket at $119 (was $298) is the deepest discount anywhere in the sale at 60 percent off. Relwen owns the top of the chart in this category, and the Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket at $206 (was $318) is the one its customers keep coming back for.

Best Huckberry bag, accessory, and gear deals from $22

Sunglasses and towels do most of the volume down here, and the Huckberry Weekenders Sunglasses at $31 (was $39) outsell every other accessory in the sale. The better buy is the Oscar Deen Fraser Sunglasses at $117 (was $235), which is half off a pair that rarely gets marked down at all.