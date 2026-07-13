Huckberry’s summer sale has hundreds of discounted items to help you stop dressing like Adam Sandler all summer

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It’s tempting to spend the summer in an old bathing suit and a t-shirt you got for free at a charity 5K. But, it’s time to dress like an actual adult. Right now, Huckberry has hundreds of items on discount during its summer sale. That includes shorts, shirts, jackets, footware, and even outerwear for when the summer eventually ends. Huckberry sells high-end clothing that’s built for comfort and durability, so you know you’re not just paying for the branding.
Flint and Tinder 365 Chino Short – 7" $54.00 (was $78.00)
The best-selling item in the entire sale, and it isn’t close
The Flint and Tinder 365 Chino Short outsells everything else Huckberry has put on sale, and the 7-inch inseam is the version people keep coming back for. It is a plain stretch-cotton chino short that holds a crease, takes a belt, and does not announce itself, which is the entire point of it. At $54 it sits $24 under its usual price, and sizes 28 through 36 were still available when I checked.
Flint and Tinder 365 5-Pocket Pant – HB Slim $64.00 (was $108.00)
Huckberry’s most popular pant at the lowest price of any 365 fit
If someone asked me what Huckberry is actually for, I would point at the 365 5-Pocket Pant. It wears like a chino, stretches like a tech pant, and the five-pocket layout keeps it from reading as either one. The HB Slim fit is down to $64 from $108, the deepest cut across every 365 fit on sale, and waists 28 through 36 were in stock with a full run of inseams behind them.
Rhodes Footwear Work Wedge Chukka Boot $137.00 (was $228.00)
A wedge-sole work boot that costs less than most sneakers in this sale
Rhodes is Huckberry’s in-house footwear label, and the Work Wedge Chukka is the piece of it that moves. The wedge sole gives you a soft, flat platform that behaves on a job site and on pavement, and the low chukka cut means you can still wear it with shorts in September. It is $137 now, down from $228, and the size run from 8.5 to 13 was intact Monday morning.
Wills Classic Patch Pocket Suit Jacket $134.00 (was $298.00)
A tailored jacket for less than the cost of altering an old one
The Wills Classic Patch Pocket Suit Jacket is the top-selling jacket in the sale, and it carries one of the deeper cuts at 55 percent off. Wills builds it unstructured with patch pockets, so it goes over a t-shirt as easily as it tops a trouser, and navy quietly matches whatever is already hanging in your closet. Every size from 36 to 46 was available at $134.
Best Huckberry shirt, polo, and sweater deals from $34
Proof and Wills dominate this section, and the Proof Airweave Performance Shirt at $68 (was $98) is the top seller of the group by a wide margin. At the other end of the ladder, the Proof Canopy UPF Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $34 (was $58) builds sun protection into a tee for less than most plain ones cost.
- Proof Canopy UPF Short Sleeve T-Shirt $34 (was $58)
- Flint and Tinder Stripe Pocket T-Shirt $40 (was $58)
- Proof Type 2 Training T-Shirt $46 (was $58)
- Flint and Tinder Cotton Western Shirt $47 (was $118)
- Flint and Tinder Poplin Draftsman Shirt $58 (was $98)
- Wills Tencel Resort Shirt $58 (was $98)
- Wills AloeKnit Polo Shirt $62 (was $78)
- Flint and Tinder Poplin Draftsman Short Sleeve Shirt $62 (was $78)
- Proof Airweave Performance Shirt $68 (was $98)
- Flint and Tinder Architect Shirt $68 (was $98)
- Wills Isles Linen Shirt $70 (was $118)
- Wills Fino Pique Polo $70 (was $88)
- Flint and Tinder Pique Polo Shirt $70 (was $88)
- Wills Cotton Silk Ribbed Polo $78 (was $98)
- Wills Crochet Johnny Collar Polo $82 (was $118)
- Flint and Tinder Seersucker Keys Camp Shirt $86 (was $108)
- Flint and Tinder Washed Denim Shirt $88 (was $118)
- Marine Layer Classic Stretch Selvage Long Sleeve Shirt $96 (was $138)
- Taylor Stitch The Jack Everyday Oxford Shirt $100 (was $125)
- Wills EasyCash Merino Long Sleeve Polo Cardigan $103 (was $188)
- Flint and Tinder Classic Rugby Shirt $108 (was $128)
- Flint and Tinder Garment Dyed Cotton Crewneck Sweater $110 (was $138)
- Wills Cotton Cashmere Goleta Polo $117 (was $138)
- Relwen Highland Blues Long Sleeve Shirt $134 (was $168)
Best Huckberry pants, shorts, and swim deals from $46
Nearly every fit of the 365 line is marked down, and the 365 5-Pocket Pant in HB Athletic Tapered matches the slim fit at $64 if slim is not your shape. The sleeper for anyone who travels is the Proof 72-Hour Merino Chino at $95 (was $158), because merino shrugs off repeat wears between washes.
- Proof Sevens Sport Short Lined – 7″ $46 (was $78)
- Flint and Tinder Carpenter Short $47 (was $118)
- Proof Performance Lined Swim Trunk – 5″ $54 (was $78)
- Wills Salino Swim Trunk – 6″ $54 (was $78)
- Flint and Tinder Basin Swim Trunk – 6″ $54 (was $68)
- Proof Belted Utility Short – 8″ $58 (was $98)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Chino Short – 9″ $62 (was $78)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Chino Short – 5″ $62 (was $78)
- Flint and Tinder 365 5-Pocket Pant – HB Athletic Tapered $64 (was $108)
- Flint and Tinder Midweight Terry Sweatshort $68 (was $98)
- Wills Cotton Linen Chino Short – 7″ $70 (was $88)
- Taylor Stitch The Apres Short – 7″ $75 (was $108)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Chino Pant – HB Classic $75 (was $108)
- Proof Equator Hybrid Short – 7″ $78 (was $98)
- Proof Rover Pant – HB Straight $82 (was $118)
- Flint and Tinder Carpenter Workwear Pant – HB Classic $82 (was $118)
- Flint and Tinder 365 5-Pocket Pant – HB Straight $86 (was $108)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Chino Pant – HB Athletic Tapered $86 (was $108)
- Proof Rover Pant – HB Slim $94 (was $118)
- Proof 72-Hour Merino Chino – HB Athletic Tapered $95 (was $158)
- Flint and Tinder All-American Stretch Denim – HB Athletic Tapered $98 (was $158)
- Flint and Tinder Stretch Selvedge Denim – HB Athletic Tapered $102 (was $128)
- Flint and Tinder All-American Stretch Denim – HB Slim $111 (was $158)
- Wills Rosedale Trouser $118 (was $198)
Best Huckberry footwear deals from $50
Rhodes and LUCA take the deepest cuts here, and the Rhodes Work Wedge Chelsea Boot at $149 (was $248) is the best-selling boot in the section. If you want something you can just throw on, the Saucony Trainer 80 is half off at $50.
- Saucony Trainer 80 $50 (was $100)
- Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Lite Boat Shoe $60 (was $95)
- Vans Premium Authentic Deck Sneaker $64 (was $80)
- Vans UltraRange 2.0 Sneaker $70 (was $100)
- New Balance 574 Trainer Sneaker $85 (was $100)
- Huckberry x Danner Shelter Cove Slide $88 (was $110)
- Salomon XT-Whisper Sneaker $98 (was $140)
- R.A.D ONE V2 Training Sneaker $105 (was $150)
- Vans MTE Crestline Waterproof Hiking Boot $112 (was $160)
- LUCA Terra Low Sneaker $117 (was $195)
- Salomon XT-6 Trail Sneaker $126 (was $180)
- Astorflex Patnoflex Travel Loafer $129 (was $198)
- Sebago Dan Lug Sole Loafer $138 (was $250)
- LUCA Terra Slip On Chelsea Sneaker Boot $146 (was $225)
- LUCA Drift Moc Toe Boot $147 (was $245)
- Rhodes Footwear Work Wedge Chelsea Boot $149 (was $248)
- LUCA Terra Moc Chukka Sneaker Boot $150 (was $200)
- Rhodes Footwear Mini Lug Penny Loafer $158 (was $198)
- Rhodes Footwear Vibram 430 Mini Lug Lace Up Boot $161 (was $268)
- LUCA Terra Penny Loafer $168 (was $198)
- Astorflex Samaflex Woven Venetian Loafer $191 (was $298)
- Red Wing Heritage Weekender Chukka Boot $216 (was $270)
Best Huckberry jacket deals from $119
July is when last winter’s outerwear hits its floor, and the Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Station Jacket at $119 (was $298) is the deepest discount anywhere in the sale at 60 percent off. Relwen owns the top of the chart in this category, and the Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket at $206 (was $318) is the one its customers keep coming back for.
- Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Station Jacket $119 (was $298)
- Flint and Tinder Realtree Mason Canvas Work Jacket $125 (was $228)
- Wills Cotton Linen Chore Jacket $134 (was $168)
- Huckberry x One of These Days Embroidered Western Waxed Snap Jacket $134 (was $298)
- Flint and Tinder Poplin Sportsman Jacket $141 (was $188)
- Flint and Tinder Selvedge Denim Chore Jacket $142 (was $178)
- Flint and Tinder Selvedge Denim Trucker Jacket $158 (was $198)
- Wills Garment Dyed Blazer $159 (was $228)
- Flint and Tinder Classic Chore Coat $160 (was $188)
- Relwen Windzip Hoodie $164 (was $298)
- Flint and Tinder Mason Canvas Barn Jacket $168 (was $198)
- Flint and Tinder Dry Wax Trucker Jacket $168 (was $198)
- Relwen Windzip Jacket $174 (was $268)
- Relwen Windzip Vest $176 (was $208)
- Flint and Tinder James Waxed Snap Jacket $194 (was $228)
- Relwen Sailcloth Tanker Jacket $201 (was $288)
- Relwen Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket $206 (was $318)
- Relwen Pile-Lined Chore Coat $208 (was $298)
- Relwen Heritage Trap Blazer $215 (was $358)
- Flint and Tinder York Quilted Waxed Jacket $279 (was $328)
Best Huckberry bag, accessory, and gear deals from $22
Sunglasses and towels do most of the volume down here, and the Huckberry Weekenders Sunglasses at $31 (was $39) outsell every other accessory in the sale. The better buy is the Oscar Deen Fraser Sunglasses at $117 (was $235), which is half off a pair that rarely gets marked down at all.
- Turkish Towels Capri Turkish Towel $22 (was $44)
- Turkish Towels Anatolia Turkish Towel $22 (was $44)
- Señor Lechuga x Huckberry BBQ Essentials $30 (was $60)
- Huckberry Weekenders Sunglasses $31 (was $39)
- Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses $31 (was $39)
- Filson Dryden Travel Pack $48 (was $69)
- D.S. and Durga Big Sur After Rain Candle $60 (was $70)
- Give’r 4 Season Glove with Wax Coating $69 (was $119)
- Flint and Tinder Made in USA 365 Roughout Belt $72 (was $85)
- Huckberry x Timex Ironman Flix Watch $90 (was $129)
- Brightech Oakley LED Desk Lamp $90 (was $100)
- Bellroy x Carryology Essentials Sling $103 (was $129)
- Oscar Deen Fraser Sunglasses $117 (was $235)
- Hestra Utsjo Elk and Fleece Glove $117 (was $195)
- GORUCK Rucking Weight Vest $124 (was $155)
- Uncharted Supply Co. Zeus Air Jump Starter $203 (was $254)
- Omorpho G-Vest – 10 lbs $220 (was $259)
- Article One x Mission Workshop Sunglasses $225 (was $250)
- Filson Dryden Duffel Pack Hybrid – 46L $239 (was $299)
- HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket $594 (was $699)
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