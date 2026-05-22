Grab rare deals on high-end outdoor gear from Huckberry: Filson, Flint and Tinder, Marine Layer, and more

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Huckberry kicked off its Memorial Day Weekend Sale with up to 20 percent off a deep cross-section of its catalog, and the long weekend itself is the deadline. The clock runs out Monday, 5/25. The most useful cuts are the ones that aim straight at how you actually spend the weekend, like the Flint and Tinder 365 Chino Short at $62 (was $78), the Filson Dryden Duffel Pack Hybrid at $239 (was $299), and the Taylor Stitch Stevens Linen Herringbone Blazer at $219 (was $398). It’s the kind of catalog that rewards filling a cart with one good short, one good shoe, and one weekend bag rather than chasing a single big-ticket item.

The 365 Chino Short is Flint and Tinder’s everywhere short, with a 7-inch inseam that lands just above the knee and a four-way stretch chino fabric that doesn’t bag out after a day in a beach chair. Sizes go up in inseam (5-inch and 9-inch versions are on sale too) so you can pick your length depending on the pastiness of your thighs. At $62 it’s $16 off, which isn’t the largest dollar cut in the sale, but the 365 line is the most universal recommendation Huckberry sells, and $62 is a fair number to keep two pairs in rotation.

The Terra Penny is LUCA’s softest sell on the loafer-as-sneaker idea, with a leather upper that breaks in like a dress shoe and a cushioned sole that walks like a sneaker. You can slip them on with shorts on the way to a cookout, swap to chinos for the dinner reservation, and never look like you were trying to dress for two occasions at once. At $168 it’s the cheapest the Terra Penny has been on Huckberry in months, and the closest LUCA gets to a one-shoe summer answer.

The Dryden Duffel Pack Hybrid is a Huckberry-exclusive build of Filson’s ballistic-nylon travel line that splits the difference between a duffel and a backpack, with hideaway shoulder straps that pop out when you need to hike across an airport. At 46 liters it sneaks under the carry-on limit for most US airlines, and the U-shaped opening lays it flat for packing instead of forcing the dig-through-a-tube routine. At $239 it’s $60 off and the most discounted Filson piece in the sale, which is unusual on a brand that rarely shows up below MSRP.

The Stevens Linen Herringbone Blazer is the biggest dollar cut in the sale, at $179 off, and it solves the same problem every May. You need a jacket that reads warm-weather without crossing into seersucker territory, and pure linen in a tight herringbone weave is the answer. It’s fully unstructured, which means no shoulder pads and no canvas, so it packs flat into the carry-on for a weekend wedding or rolls into a tote without holding the wrinkles. At $219 it’s the rare case where a linen blazer lands closer to chino-pant money than blazer money.

Huckberry Jacket and Outerwear Deals

Memorial Day is a strange time to shop jackets, but it’s also when the deepest cuts land on last fall’s holdovers. The Flint and Tinder York Quilted Waxed Jacket is the standout here at $104 (down from $298, a 65 percent cut), and the Wills Classic Patch Pocket Suit Jacket follows close behind at $134 (was $298). If you want one piece that earns its keep through fall, the Flint and Tinder Mason Canvas Barn Jacket at $168 is the most-recommended chore-style jacket Huckberry stocks.

Huckberry Shirt, Polo, and Sweater Deals

This is the warm-weather core of the sale, and the deals stack heaviest on Taylor Stitch, Wills, and Relwen polos. The Wills YakWool Crewneck Sweater is the standout at $98 (was $218, a 55 percent cut), and the Flint and Tinder Architect Shirt at $68 (was $98) is the sleeper pick for the kind of shirt you wear weekly without thinking about it.

Huckberry Pants, Shorts, and Denim Deals

The 365 line is the core of the bottoms sale, and Flint and Tinder is running a Buy 2, Save 15 percent stack on top of the existing markdown on select 365 styles. If you wear chinos as often as denim, this is the section to load up on. Proof’s 72-Hour Merino Chino lands deepest at $95 (was $158, a 40 percent cut) and is the closest thing to a one-pant travel answer Huckberry sells.

Rhodes Footwear is the deepest-cut brand in the footwear section, with three Vibram-soled boot styles down 40 percent. The Astorflex Samaflex Woven Venetian Loafer at $191 (was $298) is the warm-weather standout for anyone who wears loafers without socks, and the Kane x Huckberry Revive AC at $100 (was $125) is the recovery shoe to slip on after a day on your feet.

Huckberry Bag and Travel Deals

Filson rarely goes on sale, so the three Filson pieces in this section are the rarest birds in the catalog. The Dryden Travel Pack at $55 (was $69) is the budget-friendly entry point, and the Flint and Tinder x Rancourt Leather Tote at $185 (was $284) is the leaning-leather alternative for anyone who’s worn through a canvas tote.

Huckberry Watch, Sunglass, Belt, and Hat Deals

This is the small-accessory section where the percentage discounts get aggressive. The Oscar Deen Fraser Sunglasses are half off at $117 (was $235), the Unmarked El Charro Lucky Belt drops to $158 (was $300), and the Huckberry x One of These Days 5 Panel Hat is $25 (was $45). The Huckberry x TIMEX IRONMAN Flix at $103 brings the digital sport watch back as a styling piece without crossing $150.

Huckberry Home, Camp, and Kitchen Deals

This is the section to scroll if you’re stocking a long weekend at a rental house or a backyard cookout. The Sultan Turkish Towel at $18 (was $44) is the largest percentage cut anywhere in the sale at 59 percent off, and the Señor Lechuga x Huckberry BBQ Essentials kit at $30 is half off. Barebones lanterns get the camp section covered, with the Railroad Lantern at $96 being the steel-and-glass piece that lives on a porch year-round.