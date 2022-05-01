Graphic design is one of those things that appear easy in theory but is incredibly hard when you try to execute. It’s not so much different from drawing and painting, after all. Once you put pencil to paper, or in this case, cursor to screen (or stylus to drawing tablet), what you imagine is far different from what you actually create.

This is tough if you’re a marketer wishing to do minor graphic design work on publicity materials or a small business owner wanting to create marketing collaterals without outsourcing to a professional. If you wish to get a handle on graphic design so you can take matters into your own hands, the 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle can help get you started.

Packed with eight courses rated as high as 4.9 out of 5 stars, this instructional package aims to mold you into a capable digital artist. Experienced and expert instructors, including web and app designer Cristian Doru Barin and certified Adobe instructor (ACI) and Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) Daniel Walter Scott (4.7/5 stars), will get you acquainted with top design tools like Premiere, Photoshop, Figma, and more, and teach you how to get the most out of each program.

Through the courses, you can expect to learn how to play with effects on Photoshop, edit an entire video from beginning to end using professional and efficient techniques with Premiere Pro, and create professional Photoshop workflows that you can immediately incorporate into your projects. If you wish to dabble in web and app design, there is a course zeroing on Figma, where you’ll learn the essential principles of UI and UX and prepare an app design for coding. You’ll also learn how to build functional apps without writing a single line of code, and you’ll even get to explore how to create your own NFTs.

The courses are available for access anytime and anywhere using any device. You can also learn at your own pace and at your own time, allowing you to pick which courses you want to take first and fit them accordingly into your busy schedule.

Originally $1,600, you can get the 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle on sale for only $39.99.

Prices subject to change.