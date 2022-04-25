Hello! Bonjour! Guten tag! Konnichiwa! Hola! There are multiple benefits to learning new languages. For one, it’s a nifty party trick and impressive addition to your resume. For another, it lets you connect and communicate with more people in more places. It also helps that learning another language delivers a bevy of cognitive benefits, including improved memory, enhanced concentration, and better critical thinking skills.

Many seem to be under the impression that language learning is difficult to navigate when, in reality, you can start just by downloading an app. Babbel happens to be an excellent springboard to learning, as it has already helped millions of people speak and understand a new language quickly and with confidence. For a limited time, you can grab a lifetime subscription for just $199 (reg. $499).

Touted as the #1 top-grossing language-learning app in the world, Babbel has been developed by over 100 linguists to empower people to learn as many languages as they wish. It’s intuitive enough that users are able to speak confidently about practical topics like transportation, dining, shopping, directions, making friends, and more.

With a subscription, you get to practice with 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that you can fit conveniently into your schedule, no matter how busy it is. You can select from a wide range of useful real-life topics, from travel to family to business to food, and lots more. Speech recognition is also integrated into the app, which would help you keep your pronunciation on point and have you speaking like a local.

Whatever your skill level is, there are lessons specifically tailored to you. You even receive personalized review sessions to reinforce what you learn, so it really sticks. And since the lifetime subscription lets you select from 14 languages, you brush up on your skills or learn an additional language anytime you want. No wonder it raked in an average of 4.5- out of 5-star rating on Google Play and 4.6 out of 5 stars on App Store.

“Babbel exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses in 13 languages,” per PC Mag. A satisfied user also raved, “Babbel has helped me to get a good grasp of the language in a fun and challenging way. I enjoy the dialogues and scenarios, which include helpful phrases that can be used in various situations.”

Try it out yourself by grabbing a lifetime subscription on sale for only $199. This deal is only available until May 15, so better take advantage of it while it lasts.

Prices subject to change.