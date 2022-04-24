Choosing a programming language to pick up is almost as difficult as selecting a new language to learn. You’d want one that is fairly easy to understand but, more importantly, something more universal so you’d have more chances of putting it into practice. For languages, it’s Mandarin, and for programming languages, it’s most likely Python.

Python ended 2021 with a bang, having been named the most popular coding language. Not only does it boast an intuitive syntax (it’s known to resemble English), but it’s also incredibly versatile, having been used in a plethora of applications in a wide variety of industries. It’s commonly used for developing websites and apps, but as of late, it’s being picked up in data science, machine learning, and AI spaces. Many employers looking to hire programmers also require some level of Python knowledge, and if you want to get ahead of the curve, the 2022 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle can help get you started. It’s on sale for $34.99 (reg. $2,388).

Rated an average of 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this training bundle features 12 courses on all things Python straight from top instructors, including Dr. Chris Mall, ZENVA, and Oak Academy. It features both introductory and advanced lectures on the language, allowing you to learn how to create simple and complex applications, automate meticulous tasks, or develop advanced algorithms to visualize and manage data.

You can expect to explore the wider possibilities of what you can do with Python, including databases, web development, web scraping, and even blockchain. On top of learning theoretical knowledge, you’ll also be prepped to become job-ready by learning about best practices, Selenium, unit testing, and all of the major Python topics.

