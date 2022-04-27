For three consecutive years, documentary streaming service MagellanTV has been giving true crime lovers a chance to live their best life: binge-watch documentaries and get paid by doing it. Every year, they pay a lucky fanatic $100 per hour of binge-watching the goriest, most chilling films, totaling $2400 for a 24-hour marathon. The winner receives a list of documentaries to complete, and they have 48 hours to tick off everything. True crime lovers need to sleep too, you know.

While all these sound tempting, not every documentary fan has the bandwidth to watch all day, even if it means getting paid for it. If that’s your case, an alternative is to score a MagellanTV subscription instead, and luckily, you can get a 1-year subscription on sale for a limited time.

If you’re not too familiar with MagellanTV, it’s basically Netflix for quality documentaries. It doesn’t merely offer true crime flicks (although they have an excellent selection of shocking mysteries), but it also boasts an impressive collection of shows about war, ancient history, science and technology, crime, and culture. Our science, nature, and education fans might enjoy these titles featured on the platform: Eco Eye with Duncan Stuart, Exploring Venus, Quest for the Lost Pharaoh, World War II: The Last Heroes, and so much more.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, Magellan packs over 3,000 high-quality movies and series from the world’s best filmmakers, with content that tackles only the best stories. You can make your way through extensive genre collections in history, nature, science, space, crime, and more, or you can explore exclusive playlists that dive deep into specific events or people that changed the course of the planet. New content is added weekly too, so you never run out of stuff to watch. It’s also completely ad-free, so you won’t have to deal with any interruptions. And like most streaming services, MagellanTV programs can be cast from your iOS device to a Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, or smart TV.

“Cancelled Netflix because there’s too much unwatchable dross. Magellan is much more to my taste with a vast array of entertaining and informative content,” raved a MagellanTV subscriber.

Find out what the hype is about by picking up a discounted subscription for a limited time. A 1-year membership usually goes for $59, but you can get it on sale for only $35.99.

