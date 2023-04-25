We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

FiiO makes some of our favorite digital audio players, and one of the reasons we love the company’s DAPs is the performance for the price they deliver. So when we heard there are discounts of up to 25% available through April 30—including the lowest price in months on the best bang-for-your-buck M11S—we added “Share This Sale” to our playlist and put it on repeat as we kicked out the jams and this post.

The DAP days of summer are ahead of us, and you’ll be equipped with a soundtrack for every occasion if you pick up the FiiO M11S. This portable player—a personal favorite, as you can see my unit in the image above—runs on Android 10 with a global SRC bypass, allowing you to install all your favorite streaming apps (Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL w/ 8x MQA unfolding, Amazon Music, etc.) and enjoy full lossless fidelity playback. But where it really shines is during the passionate reproduction of high-resolution files up to 384kHz/DSD256, saved in 32GB of internal storage and/or on a microSD card. The 5-inch/720p display and octa-core Snapdragon 660 architecture keep performance snappy, and the dual ES9038Q2M DAC design and 670mW balanced power output make it a potent pairing for many of our favorite (wired) headphones. Support for the aptX HD and LDAC advanced-resolution Bluetooth codecs (alongside SBC and AAC) also makes it a perfect travel partner with some of our top Bluetooth headphones—including the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 and Focal Bathys—as well as the best ANC earbuds.

Need some high-performance in-ear monitors to pair with that new player? The FiiO FH7S earphones are also 25% off, bringing their price down to $299.99, a $100 savings. Combining one DLC dynamic driver for punchy lows with four balanced armature drivers for rich mids and soaring highs, these hybrid IEMs are semi-open to present all the tonal texture of your favorite songs spread across a wide soundstage with pinpoint imaging. Yes, they’re wired, which is becoming increasingly rare in the Bluetooth and WiFi world, but that allows them to take advantage of the more expressive 4.4mm balanced output on the M11S.

Affordable audiophile gear is a unicorn, but perhaps you prefer to stream from your smartphone with as few cables as possible. Just need some budget Bluetooth headphones, earbuds for working out, or maybe a portable party speaker/power bank? Check out these additional bangers before the algorithm replaces them with completely new releases next week.

