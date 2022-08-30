It’s never been easier to build your own at-home gym, but it can get pricey. Add a spin bike to your set-up without breaking the bank with this YOSUDA Stationary Cycling Bike, on sale for $254.19, down 42 percent from its $439.99 list price. It’s ranked 4.4/5 stars with 19,734 ratings, meaning you can get peace of mind that it’s the real deal.

The YOSUDA Stationary Cycling Bike has a 35-pound flywheel and a heavy-duty steel frame, with a belt-driven system for smoother and quieter rides. The LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance, and calories burned, with a wide range of resistance to challenge yourself as much as you like. The non-slip handlebars and padded seats give you a comfortable riding experience, and transport wheels let you easily move the machine when not in use. It even includes a tablet holder to follow along with your favorite cycling workouts on your preferred platform.

If your budget is on the larger side, Peloton struck a deal to sell its fitness equipment and apparel on Amazon. The entry-level Peloton bike runs for $1,445 and has a 4-by-2 foot profile for small spaces or to place near furniture. Adjustable set, handlebars, and screen mean you can customize how you’ll ride, and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect your favorite headphones or wireless compact speakers to pump up the jam while pumping your legs. You can go full-tilt on the Peloton brand by purchasing the cycling shoes, bike mat, and weights.

Check out this bike seat cushion and attachable bike fan for an even more comfortable ride. Of course, you’ll need an insulated water bottle to stay hydrated and keep cool water on hand during your workout. Snag this deal before it cycles to a different product.