Willing yourself out of a warm bed at 6 a.m. to visit the gym requires an immense amount of personal strength before you even flex a muscle. Bring the cardio circuit and yoga studio into the coziness of your home with the lululemon Studio Mirror, on sale for $795 with the code “LLSTUDIO700”. That’s a whopping $700 off its $1,495 list price.

Combined with the new lululemon Studio fitness platform, the interactive Studio Mirror allows you to bring the live class experience to your living room. A stylish carbon steel frame with bronze powder coating means this mirror won’t stand out like a sore thumb, which a lot of equipment can. A 5-megapixel front-facing camera lets you be seen in class and allows you to get live feedback from instructors. Have a question? The high-fidelity speaker system and omnidirectional microphone let you hear and be heard—you can even connect headphones via Bluetooth if you don’t want your workout to disturb others during your early morning ritual. The mirror’s HD display with a 178-degree viewing angle lets you follow along even when you’re deep in downward dog. Free delivery, a year-long warranty, and free returns mean you can try out the Studio Mirror sans stress.

