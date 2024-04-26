We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you grew up before social media, chances are you or a family member still have piles of old film eager to be preserved and revitalized. The KODAK REELS 8mm & Super 8 Film Digitizer, complete with a 5″ screen, helps keep your reels secure for years.

On sale at $50 off and crafted by the renowned Kodak brand, a leading figure in photography, this more-than-just-a-scanner helps bring back blasts from the past. Its ability to handle 8mm and Super 8 film formats makes it versatile for different film collections—from home videos to professional footage.

The essential KODAK REELS is meticulously designed to bring all your footage back to life for good by digitizing and preserving memories for generations to come. The digitization process converts the film into 1080p digital video at two frames per second and seamlessly preserves the film’s unique look while enhancing the viewing experience on modern displays. Additionally, the device features adjustable brightness and color settings to improve the quality of the digital output, compensating for age-related degradation or exposure issues in the original film.

The innovative gadget also boasts a 5-inch LCD screen that allows for real-time previewing of various reels, measuring 3 to 9 inches. These old videos can be quickly transferred to an SD card for easy storage and safeguarding. The compact device is exceptionally intuitive, user-friendly, and easily transportable, enabling users to effortlessly edit and share their cherished memories digitally and bring back unforgettable memories.

Snag the KODAK REELS 8mm & Super 8 Film Digitizer with 5″ Screen for $349.99 (reg. $399) and free shipping with no coupon code required at checkout.

StackSocial prices subject to change.