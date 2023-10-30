We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cold weather is coming, and your car isn’t excited about it. Low temperatures are brutal on batteries, so you may get stuck with a vehicle that won’t start. Right now, this DeWalt power bank jump starter is $127, which is 30 percent off of its regular $182 sale price. It’s not every day you can save money on a device that may someday save you back.

This battery pack has enough peak power output to jump-start vehicles with up to V8 engines. Plus, it works in the cold, which is when batteries tend to act up the most. A built-in USB port allows it to double as a portable charger to keep your devices powered if they die. Plus, it has an integrated compressor, so it can fill a leaking or under-inflated tire without finding a gas station. This is an essential piece of emergency gear for any car, especially if you’re going to be driving in cold weather.

