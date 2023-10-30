This DeWalt jump starter belongs in your car’s emergency kit, and it’s 30% off pre-Black Friday at Amazon
Winter is brutal on car batteries, so a jump starter is an emergency kit essential to prevent you getting stuck in the cold.
Cold weather is coming, and your car isn’t excited about it. Low temperatures are brutal on batteries, so you may get stuck with a vehicle that won’t start. Right now, this DeWalt power bank jump starter is $127, which is 30 percent off of its regular $182 sale price. It’s not every day you can save money on a device that may someday save you back.
DEWALT DXAEJ14 Digital Portable Power Station Jump Starter – 1400 Peak Amps with 120 PSI Compressor $127 (was $181)
DeWalt
This battery pack has enough peak power output to jump-start vehicles with up to V8 engines. Plus, it works in the cold, which is when batteries tend to act up the most. A built-in USB port allows it to double as a portable charger to keep your devices powered if they die. Plus, it has an integrated compressor, so it can fill a leaking or under-inflated tire without finding a gas station. This is an essential piece of emergency gear for any car, especially if you’re going to be driving in cold weather.
