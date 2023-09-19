We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s autumn, or close enough, and you know what that means: Sweater weather and speaker season! It’s the perfect time of year for all things crisp, whether it’s the air or the airwaves. Leaves are falling, and you can fall in love with a new full-featured connected home speaker from Tivoli Audio.

We vibe on the Tivoli Audio aesthetic. We have a parent who takes a Tivoli PAL BT portable Bluetooth radio outside with him while he gardens, and we’ve run across a Tivoli Model One Digital (Gen. 2) in the wild while glamping in a Getaway at the base of Shenandoah National Park. In both cases, Tivoli’s retromodern styling and modern connectivity were perfect for maxing and relaxing.

Now, the Boston-based speaker manufacturer has revealed a new entry in its Art Generation family: the Model Two Digital—a design-driven update to fit any interior. Whereas the Model One Digital had a classic tabletop orientation, the Model Two can sit horizontally or vertically, allowing for easier integration in any space. It’s 5 pounds, 5.1 x 9.9 x 6.2 inches of dynamic decor—just add wall socket. And a brushed aluminum grill with ionized finish replaces the previous design’s fabric front, making it easier to clean.

What hasn’t changed in the wood veneer cabinet is the versatility, with Bluetooth 5.2 (SBC and AAC) and WiFi (AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in), supporting streaming services such as Spotify Connect, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal Connect, Deezer, Pandora, TuneIn, and more. In addition, a 3.5mm aux input accepts external sources, such as a preamp-enabled turntable. No matter what app or apparatus you feed it, the Model Two Digital’s two-way design, with 3.5-inch full-range driver and .75-inch tweeter, assures you can pump up the jams as you enjoy something pumpkin-spiced. And, with most controls taking place remotely on a smart device, a single sleek dial handles power/source/volume, etc., with an elegant LED strip displaying status. With the Tivoli Audio Model Two Digital, you can fill the room with audio clarity, not components.

The Model Two Digital is available in walnut/gold, white/silver, and black/black finishes and can be ordered now for $449.