Roughly 85 percent of Americans are in possession of a smartphone. And in the average American household, there are more than 10 connected devices. This just means that many have a handful of gadgets in their arsenal, which makes charging them a headache.

Different devices require different dongles and plugs, making on-the-go charging a bulky and messy affair. But if you don’t want to deal with various peripherals when you’re out and about, the MagStack is a great companion. This on-the-go wireless station can refuel multiple devices simultaneously and can even be transformed into a floating stand when not used for charging. You can grab it on sale for 35 percent off for a limited time.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this 3-in-1 foldable design features three wireless charging spots, allowing charging for up to 3 devices at the same time. It’s designed to accommodate iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods Pros, and AirPods with wireless charging cases, and it can also cater to other Qi-compatible Android phones and Bluetooth earbuds. It’s MagSafe compatible so it can wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 series with magnetic auto-alignment and with the MagSafe metal ring, it can adapt to non-MagSafe phone cases and other Qi-enabled devices.

Check it out:

Designed to be used on the move, the MagStack also features a clever space-saving design, able to neatly fold into a 1-inch wallet-sized stack that fits almost anywhere, including your pocket. It’s also specifically designed to turn into a floating stand. Simply snap and fold it into a triangle mode or landscape mode for easy video playback, video conferencing, and more.

Charge without the bulk with the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. It typically retails for $69, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $44.99—a savings of 35 percent.

Prices subject to change.