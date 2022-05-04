6 technical skills to learn to advance in your career

It’s an alarming statistic, but according to research, up to one-third of US workers could be jobless by 2030 because of automation. No one wants to lose their jobs to bots, so the next best thing is to learn skills that no bot can do, or at least no bot can execute perfectly.

With more and more employers demanding technical skills from professionals, it would do you good to make an extra effort in expanding your skillset and beefing up your resume even further. If you don’t know where to start, here are some ideas:

Programming continues to be one of the most sought-after skills that employers tend to look for across various industries. When you know how to code, you have well-developed critical thinking skills and you can gain the ability to develop pretty much any product you want—from basic websites to functional, dynamic applications. Experts even say that coding may soon become a basic life skill, so the earlier you gain proficiency in it, the better.

Graphic design may not seem like much from the get-go, but having the know-how to work your way through Photoshop can help you in various aspects of your career. It can help you tackle creative projects with ease and develop marketing materials for your small business or side hustle. If you’re able to unleash your inner artist, you can even continue sharpening your design skills to create products that you can sell.

We’re all project managers in one way or another, but being especially efficient in executing deliverables can do wonders for your career. If you’re aiming for a managerial role, strong project management skills can help you facilitate enhanced communication and collaboration within your team, become more agile and flexible, and be better at ensuring that projects are delivered on time and within budget.

If you want to take project management up a notch, DevOps is the way to go. This route is ideal for those in the tech field who are dealing with both development and operations teams. Exploring DevOps allows you to facilitate faster iterations of projects, as well as minimize failures and waste, which is one of the core goals of project cycles in the first place.

There’s no point in learning all these skills and enjoying the financial benefits of your advanced roles if you’re not going to invest your earnings. If you know how to invest, you can increase your wealth tenfold, and even dive into a career in finance if you just so happen to develop a passion for it. Investing is key to financial freedom, so having at least a basic level of understanding of it is crucial.

If stocks are not your cup of tea, you can always explore other investment avenues such as real estate. Unbeknownst to most people, you don’t necessarily have to buy land or property in order to start. You can dive into investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) instead to diversify your portfolio without risking too much.