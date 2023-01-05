We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When it comes to winter, people often balk about two things: disconcerting darkness and bone-chilling weather. Barely anyone wants to hang out outside anymore, with many preferring to seek warmth inside their homes instead. After all, what’s the point of spending time outside when every minute would have you feeling like your arms will fall off?

But if you’re experiencing cabin fever and want fresh air but don’t want to deal with all the winter gloominess, the easiest hack is to invest in a patio heater. The good news is you don’t even have to break the bank for a reliable one. The 1500W Heater Floor Lamp is on sale for a limited time, so you can enjoy your home al fresco style.

Designed to accommodate both indoors and out, this floor lamp helps create a warm and toasty environment for your comfort. It provides steady heating and ambient light without requiring an open flame or any complex setup. Install it on your patio, deck, and other outdoor seating areas you want to spruce up, or you can place it in the living room or dining room to warm them up without affecting the temperature of the rest of the house.

This lamp and heater hybrid comes with an extra-long power cord for extra flexibility and can warm and light up any area of up to 323 square feet. It automatically turns off if tipped over for added safety, too. Plus, compared to traditional space heaters, this 2-in-1 lamp is made out of high-quality materials, including steel and aluminum, to withstand outside elements.

Light and heat up your space with this versatile heater. It normally retails for $299, but for a limited time, you can score it on sale for only $286.99—a savings of 4 percent.

Prices subject to change.