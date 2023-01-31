We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you want to show that special someone how much you care this Valentine’s Day, avoid bad and harmful gifts, and get them the flowers they deserve. Give the gift of 2 Dozen Farmer’s Choice Long-Stem Roses and a vase as a part of our Valentine’s Day campaign for only $49.99. This sale runs through Feb. 6.

Avoid having to wait in line on Valentine’s Day by giving the gift of surprise with these roses. They come from the farm, so you know they are fresh and will be well selected by farmers in red, cream dazzler, and orange citrus colors. Shipping and a glass vase are included in this deal, so your Valentine can also enjoy having a beautiful place to store them. When you purchase these roses and the vase, you will receive a digital voucher, which must be redeemed on Rose Farmer’s website to get the flowers to ship.

Flowers make a fabulous gift for a handful of reasons. A behavioral study at Rutger’s University found that “Study participants reported feeling less depressed, anxious and agitated after receiving flowers, and demonstrated a higher sense of enjoyment and life satisfaction.” Psychology Today points out that getting flowers elicits a chemical response, stating, “The blossoming of a flower triggers the sense that something special is coming because it triggers dopamine.”

Right now you can give your beloved, a family member, a friend, or even yourself 2 Dozen Farmer’s Choice Long-Stem Roses + Vase, all for just $49.99 as a part of our Valentine’s Day campaign. That’s marked down from its regular price of $109 for $75 of savings. No coupon is necessary to claim this deal—hurry, since it only runs from Jan. 30-Feb. 6.

Prices subject to change.