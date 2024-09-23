The best high frequency wands in 2024, tested and reviewed

Share







Although a high frequency wand looks like a tool Dr. Frankenstein would use to bring his monster to life, its far from scary to use. They use a low electrical current and neon and argon gas to oxygenate the skin, which can (according to some studies) help reduce acne, tighten wrinkles, and prevent thinning hair. “Zapping yourself in the name of clearing your acne” sounds like a wild thing for a person to do, but I personally have gone into deep depths of my wallet and psyche to try and solve my acne problem. I do love myself plenty, but your self-worth and confidence gets demolished when you’re approaching 30 and still dealing with painful cystic acne and hormonal breakouts. My spironolactone, which I was taking for my acne, was looking for a partner in crime in the anti-acne game. Enter our best overall pick, the NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand, which helped tame my skin after spending lots of money on creams, goops, lasers, and peels. Read on for more options to fit your skin and budget.

How we chose the best high frequency wands

I have adult acne and I’ve tried so many skincare routines that I have an encyclopedic knowledge of them. After much trial and error, I’ve found a system that works for me. Despite remaining steadfast with my benzoyl peroxide face wash in the morning, salicylic acid cleanser at night, and even spironolactone, I wasn’t seeing the “glass skin” results I was hoping for. My job is to be a guinea pig, so when I saw that high frequency wands were the new red light therapy mask, I had to try it out myself.

I included price, skin concern, number of attachments, and gas type in my criteria in my search. I also looked at research studies to make sure the devices are effective and not a gimmick. Plus, I tested the high frequency wand on my sensitive skin, which is the ultimate test in my eyes.

The best high frequency wands: Reviews & Recommendations

Just a heads up, you need to talk to your doctor before using one of these devices. Generally, experts recommend you don’t use a high frequency wand if you have epilepsy, a pacemaker, cuts, abrasion, open sores, infections, metal implants or high blood pressure, while pregnant, wearing metal jewelry, on your phone, sunburned, or in water. If none of those things apply to you, read on. Plus, they make for a great skincare gift for the aspiring dermatologist or beauty influencer in your life.

Best overall: NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand

Specs

Gas type: Neon and argon

Neon and argon Included attachments: Mushroom, Y-shape, comb, tongue, rod, and spot attachments

Mushroom, Y-shape, comb, tongue, rod, and spot attachments Treatment areas: Face, scalp, and body

Pros

Includes lots of attachments

Clinical-grade at home

Fast results

Cons

Glass attachments fragile

The NuDerma NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand uses Neon and Argon gases in one tube, making it the ultimate facial tool that addresses multiple face problems and does so fantastically. That large, sore spot on my chin turns flat by the next day and ensures that it doesn’t return. It’s also great for repairing damage due to skin picking. Even my redness has dissipated. Plus, you can use it to tame razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and stretch marks.

I reach for all the attachments, but the mushroom tube has to be my most-used and favorite attachment thanks to its versatility. I’ve glided it all over my face or let it marinate on a close cluster of pimples. I’ve probably already exceeded the cost-per-use on this miracle machine. Like all glass things, the NuDerma wand attachments are extremely fragile and must be handled with care. A drop on the bathroom counter or floor is all it takes to break them. The comb attachment met its demise when it snagged on my hair and bumped into the wall behind me. However, you can buy replacement attachments on the company’s site.

It’s also imperative to read the instructions before using. You can hurt yourself if you turn the wand up to its highest level on first-use. Low and slow will give you fast results.

Best cordless: OxyGlow 1 Cordless Portable Facial Wand

Specs

Gas type: 90% neon, 10% argon

90% neon, 10% argon Included attachments: Mushroom, spot, and comb attachment

Mushroom, spot, and comb attachment Treatment areas: Face and scalp

Pros

Portable

No-frills attachments

Stable electrical output

Cons

Proprietary charger

If you don’t want a cable in your way without spending too much money, this rechargeable high frequency wand is a great value. It comes with a bent spot tube, a mushroom tube, and a comb attachment, which are the bare-bones accessories you need for treating your hair and scalp. A combination of neon and argon gas prevents acne and treats signs of anti-aging. Built-in PowerRing tech allows for better performance and a stable energy output. It does come with a magnetic charger, meaning it will be more difficult to replace if lost. Also, a small bump could knock the charger out of place, making it not charge at all. That’s not ideal if you’re charging it to use during self-care time after a long day. However, its ease-of-use makes up for potential charging woes.

Best for acne: StackedSkincare – High Frequency Wand for Acne

Specs

Gas type: Argon, comb attachment includes neon

Argon, comb attachment includes neon Included attachments: Comb, tongue, mushroom, and spot attachments

Comb, tongue, mushroom, and spot attachments Treatment areas: Face and scalp

Pros

Incremental dial

Professional-grade

Replacement bulbs available

Cons

Fragile

Using a high frequency wand on my acne has warranted me the most success in my journey to a clearer face. This one from Stacked Skincare is made just for treating blemishes and inflammation thanks to its argon-only tongue, mushroom, and spot attachments. Each one treats current breakouts, prevents future ones, and reduces hyperpigmentation and scarring. The before and after pictures speak for themselves, with the end result resembling skin so smooth you could use it as a mirror. The comb attachment, however, includes neon and argon for luscious, beautiful, Fabio-esque hair minus the whole “bird crashed into his face on a rollercoaster” thing. All attachments are professional-grade, albeit more fragile compared to others on the list. If you handle with care, you should be in the clear.

Best for anti-aging: Skin Gym High Frequency Wand

Specs

Gas type: Neon and argon

Neon and argon Included attachments: Mushroom, spot, and tongue attachments

Mushroom, spot, and tongue attachments Treatment areas: Face

Pros

Versatile attachments

Comes in two versions

Fast results

Cons

Expensive compared to other high frequency wands with similar features

Maybe you’ve been up in the medspa working on your skin fitness, but haven’t been satisfied with the results for the price. If you’re looking to do some at-home maintenance on fine lines and wrinkles, a combination neon and argon wand is the most effective. Neon by itself, however, is great at tackling anti-aging and some acne concerns. You can choose between neon and argon glass attachments or standalone neon attachments. We’re highlighting the neon and argon version, but that doesn’t mean the standalone neon option is bad. It comes with a mushroom tube, a bent spot tube, and a tongue tube, all of which are perfect for treating smile lines, crows feet, or forehead wrinkles. The wand over is not the most cost-effective option on the list, and we weren’t able to find replacement wands on the website.

Specs

Gas type: Neon

Neon Included attachments: Mushroom, comb, tongue, and spot attachments

Mushroom, comb, tongue, and spot attachments Treatment areas: Face and scalp

Pros

Cheap

Works just as well as our best overall pick

Includes all the wand attachments you need

Cons

Neon-only

This value pick is a slightly pared-down version of our best overall winner. You don’t get a Y-shaped or rod tube, but you’re not missing much without them. In fact, the budget wand uses the same base as the clinical version. These wand attachments are neon-only, so it only addresses fine lines, mild or occasional acne, redness and inflammation, and thinning hair. However, you still get visible results. I’m quite happy with what the budget wand attachments have done to my inflammatory acne and redness. You can purchase the clinical grade wands separately if you decide to upgrade. If you want to dip your toe into the world of high frequency wands without going over budget, there’s no better option than the base-level NuDerma wand.

What to consider when buying the best high frequency wands

Using a high frequency wand is easy, but talk to a doctor before you begin any kind of treatment. Once you’re doctor-approved, you only need a clean face and a few minutes of your day for the treatment. In fact, you should only use it once a day, and no more than 2-3 minutes per area and 15-20 minutes for the entire face. Afterward, the only side effects you’ll face are tingling or mild redness and swelling, but those symptoms will quickly subside.

You’ll sometimes see gauze-wrapped glass attachments while seeking out an in-office high frequency wand treatment. This is to encourage easy gliding on the skin, but this isn’t necessary. Simply use your favorite serum or even water to help the glass move smoothly across the skin.

Beforehand, you should “ground” your wand. If you come across a metallic smell while using, don’t worry. It’s just the gas oxidizing. If you’re really nervous about that, run your bathroom fan or a nearby air purifier, or crack open a window while in use.

You should also “ground” your wand before using it. Doing so is easy: Simply take your finger, place it somewhere on the wand, turn on the device, and then remove your wand while applying the tip to the area you’re treating. If this is your first time using a high frequency wand, use the lower settings and work your way up.

It’s also worth noting that, when using a higher setting, you’ll sometimes experience a minor prickly pain when first applying the wand to your face. This happens because the wand emits a small electrical current to provide oxygen to the skin.

Skin concern

High frequency wands aren’t just good for skin; they’re great for skin. They treat all kinds of concerns for skin, and most, if not all, skin types can use them. High frequency wands have anti-aging and acne fighting benefits, and can even be used for treating ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and stretch marks. Per a 2022 study, high frequency treatments reduced several bacterial and fungal species and decreased P. acnes, the bacteria that causes acne.

Gas type

The glass attachments that come with high frequency wands are filled with neon or argon gas, which is non-toxic. You can also buy attachments that include both argon and neon, either as separate wands in the same set or in wands with attachments filled with both gases, like our best overall pick. Neon gas glows a reddish-orange, and is good for treating signs of anti-aging, like fine lines and wrinkles. Neon gas glass attachments also help with mild or occasional blemishes and thinning hair and scalp issues. Argon glows a bluish-purple color, and is great for mild to frequent acne, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, enlarged pores, and scarring.

Attachments

Here are the kinds of attachments you’ll come across when shopping for a high frequency wand:

Mushroom wand: Treats large areas on the face like cheeks, forehead, chin, and neck.

Treats large areas on the face like cheeks, forehead, chin, and neck. Spot wand: Targets specific blemishes and small spots.

Targets specific blemishes and small spots. Tongue wand: Contoured tube for under eyes and nasolabial folds.

Contoured tube for under eyes and nasolabial folds. Comb wand: Promotes a healthy scalp and thick hair. Move over, rosemary water.

Promotes a healthy scalp and thick hair. Move over, rosemary water. Rod tube: Good for treating hard-to-reach or broad areas like the back and stomach.

Good for treating hard-to-reach or broad areas like the back and stomach. Y-shape wand: Treats neck and body.

Be careful when swapping out wands. Although neon and argon are non-toxic, the attachments are made of glass and can be extremely fragile. Gently push when inserting the attachments, and don’t push or pull from the delicate tips. Instead, handle from the base. When using a comb attachment, make sure to brush your hair beforehand to remove tangles. Trust me, I know from experience.

FAQs

Q: What should I put on my face before using a high frequency wand? You should use a nonconductive gel or cream on your skin. You can also use plain water, or your favorite serum or toner. I personally love using hypercholorus acid and then apply some bee propolis ampoule after I’m done using the wand. Q: How does a high frequency wand work? High frequency uses electrical currents to oxygenate the skin, which increases blood flow and the production of collagen and elastin in the skin. These two proteins give skin its resilience, elasticity, and structure. Q: What happens if I use a high frequency wand every day? Using a high frequency wand every day won’t have big consequences. Worse case scenario, you end up drying out your skin. To prevent this, use it at a lower speed for a few seconds on the spot you’re treating.

Final thoughts on the best high frequency wands

High frequency wands used to be a device you’d only see at a medical spa or dermatologist’s office. Now, you can find one for cheaper than the service you’d get at those places. High frequency wands are made out of neon and argon gas, which are non-toxic. You can find argon-only and neon-only tubes as well. Be careful when handling the glass attachments that come with the wand. Cleaning up glass is a pain! Don’t use a high frequency wand if you have epilepsy, pacemakers, cuts, abrasion, open sores, infections, metal implants or high blood pressure, while pregnant, wearing metal jewelry, on your phone, sunburned, or in water. If you do get to use a high frequency wand, you’ll see improvements in skin texture, tone, inflammation, and other concerns in just minutes.