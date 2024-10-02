This will have your hand purring in pleasure

Swap your factory mouse for this ergonomic, customizable one.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Oct 2, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

A Logitech ergonomic moue on a swirly background.
Stack Commerce

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Your hand has been working hard. Too hard. Clicking, scrolling, and dragging its way through daily tasks, or gaming into the night. If your fingers feel more like claws these days, you need this ergonomic mouse by Logitech. It also has customization and high-performance features, explaining its $89.99 price tag (reg. $99.99).

An ergonomic mouse you can customize

There isn’t much this mouse can’t do. Comfort might be your favorite feature at first, with a thumb rest including special buttons and a scrolling wheel. Yeah, no more straining to do all that with your middle fingers.

Then, you’ll want to customize the mouse with the button functions you use most often. You can even create app-specific profiles, so you could have specialized shortcuts for your coding program and Microsoft Office. Some folks even like adjusting the tracking speed—faster or slower—to really hone in on the custom experience. 

Okay, but why is it $90?

Good question. There are some cheap wireless mice out there that get the job done (and at the expense of your wrist), but they lack these features:

  • Use the mouse on almost any surface, including glass
  • Enjoy 70 days of use before needing to recharge
  • Get three hours of use from a 1-minute charge to ensure minimal downtime
  • Connect to three devices at once with Bluetooth or a USB receiver
  • The mouse clicks are 90 percent quieter than others
  • Scroll as fast as 1,000 lines per second

All of this is to say that this mouse helps you work more efficiently and comfortably. Your hand will thank you.

Order a Logitech wireless mouse for $89.99 (reg. $99.99) while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.