This will have your hand purring in pleasure

Your hand has been working hard. Too hard. Clicking, scrolling, and dragging its way through daily tasks, or gaming into the night. If your fingers feel more like claws these days, you need this ergonomic mouse by Logitech. It also has customization and high-performance features, explaining its $89.99 price tag (reg. $99.99).

An ergonomic mouse you can customize

There isn’t much this mouse can’t do. Comfort might be your favorite feature at first, with a thumb rest including special buttons and a scrolling wheel. Yeah, no more straining to do all that with your middle fingers.

Then, you’ll want to customize the mouse with the button functions you use most often. You can even create app-specific profiles, so you could have specialized shortcuts for your coding program and Microsoft Office. Some folks even like adjusting the tracking speed—faster or slower—to really hone in on the custom experience.

Okay, but why is it $90?

Good question. There are some cheap wireless mice out there that get the job done (and at the expense of your wrist), but they lack these features:

Use the mouse on almost any surface, including glass

Enjoy 70 days of use before needing to recharge

Get three hours of use from a 1-minute charge to ensure minimal downtime

Connect to three devices at once with Bluetooth or a USB receiver

The mouse clicks are 90 percent quieter than others

Scroll as fast as 1,000 lines per second

All of this is to say that this mouse helps you work more efficiently and comfortably. Your hand will thank you.

Order a Logitech wireless mouse for $89.99 (reg. $99.99) while supplies last.

