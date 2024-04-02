We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In a world where technology seems to evolve at breakneck speed, finding the perfect balance between quality and affordability can feel like a never-ending chase. This refurbished Education Edition Chromebook combines affordability with the quality you expect from a trusted brand and is ideal for students, teachers, and administrators (or anyone looking for an inexpensive, reliable device).

Perfect for the classroom, this Chromebook boasts features that enhance the learning experience. It comes pre-loaded with management software for teachers and educational apps, streamlining the learning process. Its durable design can withstand the occasional drop or bump that’s inevitable in a school setting.

Don’t let the “refurbished” label turn you away—these Chromebooks are meticulously inspected, cleaned, and repaired by professionals to meet rigorous quality standards.

You’re essentially getting a like-new device at a fraction of the cost—we’re talking about a compact and powerful Chromebook for under $65. That’s a huge difference compared to the original retail price. Plus, it’s only a 2019 model, so it’s relatively new considering the low cost.

While simple, this Chromebook packs enough processing power for essential tasks like browsing the web, working on documents, and playing games. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, which is plenty for running multiple Chrome tabs and storing files.

The high-resolution 11.6″ touchscreen display allows for precise interaction, while the fast boot times and user-friendly Chrome OS ensure a frustration-free experience. Whether logging into the internet for research or using Bluetooth for headphones, this Chromebook keeps you connected.

Choosing a refurbished Chromebook isn’t just good for your wallet—it’s kind to the environment too! By giving a pre-loved device a second life, you’re helping to reduce electronic waste and conserve precious resources.

So, is this Chromebook right for you? If you’re looking for a reliable, affordable, and eco-friendly Chromebook for basic tasks, then absolutely! It might not be the most powerful machine, but for the price, it offers excellent value. With its durable build, user-friendly Chrome OS, and environmental benefits, this Chromebook is a great option for students, casual users, or anyone on a budget.

Check out all that this Chromebook 11A G6 EE has to offer for only $64.99 (reg. $79).

StackSocial prices subject to change.