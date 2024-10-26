A pocket microscope and camera that’ll make you feel like Bill Nye

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Remember those Billy Nye the Science Guy episodes that transported you to hidden worlds as a kid? This handheld microscope helps you channel that energy, no matter how old you are.

It brings back that childhood wonder, but with a modern twist: That microscope you used in high school biology? Now, it can follow you anywhere, help you see 80x closer up, and take pictures. During this fall sale, score 30 percent off until Oct. 27 and get one for $69.97 (reg. $100). This would be an excellent educational gift for kids.

[Your name] the science guy/gal

This pocket microscope will give you a whole new way of seeing the world—literally. Rediscover new details in everyday objects or explore nature in a whole new light. Try zooming in on:

Hidden snowflake patterns

Tiny veins in leaves

Details of insect wings

Structures of bird feathers

The world of microorganisms

You’ll view everything on the digital microscope’s 4-inch screen, not through lens barrels like in biology class. This makes exploring like Indiana Jones a lot more fun, especially if you’re also entertaining some kiddos.

Time for close-up shots

Have you ever seen a microscope that can take pictures? Well, now you have. When you’re staring at some beautifully intricate details, freeze the moment in time with a 2MP picture or 1080p video.

All of your findings save to the included microSD card, but you can also connect the microscope to your PC or Mac to transfer the images over. You know you won’t be able to resist sharing them online.

This price drop ends soon. Get the pocket microscope with recording capabilities for $69.97 (reg. $100) until Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. with no coupon needed.

Portable Handheld Pocket LCD Microscope with 4″ Screen – $69.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.