This grade A refurbished iPad mini 2 has a 7.9-inch screen, 16GB of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life, now $79.97 (reg. $139.99) with free shipping for a limited time.

It’s hard to believe the original iPad was released over 13 years ago. On one hand, time and innovation have flown by, and, on the other, some of us have never owned the classic Apple tablet because of its three- to four-figure price tag.

Our massive fall savings event might be your chance to change that. This near-mint refurbished iPad mini 2 is $79.97 (reg. $139.99) with free shipping through Oct. 23. You won’t find this price anywhere else.

Refurbished devices are all the rage

A brand-new iPad mini 6 starts at $499, but you’re able to save hundreds on this iPad mini 2 due to its refurbished status. Refurbished is the shorthand way of referring to a pre-owned device that’s been thoroughly tested and cleaned so it can be resold at a steep discount.

This iPad mini 2 received a grade A quality rating, the highest possible, for being in near-mint condition with little to no amounts of scuffs or scratches. Most times, these can be hidden with a case (not included).

A few years old but acceptable by today’s standards

A downside of purchasing refurbished devices is they don’t always update to the latest software. Since the iPad mini 2 is a 2013 model year, it only updates to iOS 12.5.6. But, if you’re just looking for a tablet for reading, streaming, or even holiday gifting, this iPad mini 2 still has a lot to offer:

7.9-Inch HD display.

16GB of storage.

Apple A7 Fusion processor with 1GB of RAM and 1.3GHz speed.

5MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera.

Up to 10 hours of battery life.

Don’t miss out on the web’s lowest price for a grade A refurbished iPad mini 2, $79.97 (reg. $139.99) with free shipping through Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon is needed for this deal.

Prices subject to change.