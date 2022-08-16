15 must-have items for school that are beyond notebooks and pens

Back-to-school shopping is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Remember how you used to get excited over the idea of selecting different colors of highlighter? The feeling doesn’t really go away even well into adulthood. But after you’ve got your notebooks and pens in order, you may want to grab other items that can take the upcoming school year from good to great.

To help you on that front, here’s a collection of tech goods that you may find useful, ranging from Apple Magic Keyboards to smart door locks for your dorm. They’re all on sale at special prices at our Back to Education event, with part of the proceeds going to your chosen school or charity.

Taking a foreign language class? You can review your lessons better with these earbuds that can translate over 30 languages. You can also use them to stream your favorite music, answer calls and read texts continuously for up to 30 hours on a single charge. Typically $220, you can grab a pair on sale for $157.

Protect your precious iPad Pro with this case’s all-around protection. With its patented technology, it’s designed exclusively to work seamlessly with Smart Keyboard and Smart Folio. Normally retailing for $39, it’s on sale for $32.99.

This desk pad is equipped with a 10W wireless charger to let you refuel your phone whenever you need it. It can also flawlessly track your mouse’s movements and rest your wrist and forearms. Originally $119, you can grab it for $99.99.

Enjoy dual screens pretty much wherever you go with this portable monitor that easily connects to your laptop or phone. It delivers stunning visuals and lets you adjust it according to your needs. It usually goes for $219, but you can get it for $199.99.

Write freely sans distractions with this portable writing tool. It features an e-ink screen with no glare, a full-size scissor-switch keyboard, and 4-week battery life. It can also store up to over a million pages of drafts. Get it for $449 (reg. $499).

If you’re worried about theft in your room while you’re in class, install this smart door lock that notifies you of attempted break-ins. It also lets you enter the room without using keys. Typically $119, it’s on sale for $99.99.

Make your computer more multi-functional with this USB hub that packs five ports. It delivers a fast and stable data transmission and is compatible with all major USB interface devices. Originally retailing for $48, you can get it for $19.99.

Featuring an anti-theft design, this sling bag is great for storing all your essentials. It’s made out of high-density fabric that can’t be scratched easily and offers a multi-storage area to organize your belongings easily. Normally $83, it’s on sale for $29.99.

Make this multi-tool part of your everyday carry. Not only does it function as a powerful flashlight (30 times brighter than your phone), but it can also be used as a bottle opener, carabiner, mounting hole, and more. Score it for only $17.99 (reg. $29).

This incredibly versatile accessory functions as a charging station and a night lamp. It can juice up to four devices simultaneously, and its lamp feature offers two dimmable brightness levels. Take one home for $44.99 (reg. $69).

Get rid of clutter with this Apple Watch charger that only requires you to plug into a computer, socket, or power bank. It can fully charge your device in an hour and 40 minutes. It’s usually $29, but you can get it for $16.99.

Extend your computer’s functions with this docking station that has 10 separate ports, including 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB 3.0 port that delivers clear and HD visuals. Typically $49, it’s on sale for $42.99.

Enjoy a comfortable and precise typing experience with this wireless keyboard. With a long-lasting battery built-in, it can go for a month or more in between charges. Get it on sale for $91.99 (reg. $99).

Scrolling and swiping through your favorite content has never been smoother with Apple’s Magic Trackpad. It delivers a fast and sensitive response at your fingertips, allowing for comfortable browsing. Formerly retailing for $149, it’s on sale for $139.99.

Thanks to its multi-touch surface, you can experience seamless browsing and scrolling with this mouse. It’s ready to go right outside of the box and pairs automatically with your Mac. Usually $79, you can get it on sale for $73.99.

Prices subject to change.