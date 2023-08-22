We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This Electrothermal Vibration Massage Shoulder Support Belt is designed to alleviate muscle pain through heat and vibration, and you can get it on sale for 70% off.

Muscle soreness can sometimes strike when you least expect it, so it’s not always feasible to book a massage whenever you feel a random ache. It’s not always healthy to pop a pain pill either, and it’s not like you can just wait it out until the discomfort goes away on its own. When you get occasional muscle pain, especially in your upper body, the Electrothermal Vibration Massage Shoulder Support Belt can help kick the aches to the curb. Right now until September 4, you can score it on sale for only $54.97.

Designed for those who often experience shoulder pain, perhaps from working out or performing strenuous activities, this support belt can help alleviate aches through heating and vibration. It’s no secret that recovery is just as important as engaging in physical activity, and with this massage tool, you can get much-needed relaxation.

It comes with three modes of heating (up to 75°C) and vibration, which you can adjust depending on the intensity you need at any given time. There’s a button control with an LED display for quick and easy setting management, as well as a lock button that prevents mistouch. It’s also completely cordless, allowing you to wear it pretty much anywhere without having to situate yourself near a power outlet. It can provide up to 14 hours of massage time on a single charge, and if it runs out of battery, it will warn you when the power is below 5 percent with a beep. You can also charge it via the included USB-C cable, so it works even with a portable power bank.

It usually retails for $199, but you can get this Electrothermal Vibration Massage Shoulder Support Belt on sale for only $54.97 until Sept. 4, 11:59 PST.

