When visiting another country, it’s common practice to learn at least a few key phrases so you can communicate with the locals and make it easier to navigate the place, especially if it’s a busy city. But if memorization is not your forte, you can always rely on language tools to get by, and it doesn’t necessarily mean carrying around a dictionary or whipping out Google Translate every time you want to ask where the next train station is.

A Red Dot Design awardee, the Mymanu CLIK S are earbuds that can translate conversations in real-time. Pop them in your ear, and you’ll receive a live translation of virtually any conversation in your preferred language. Today’s the last day you can secure a pair at a special discounted price.

Language barriers can spoil your overall experience when traveling, and the CLIK S aims to change that by empowering you to communicate with more than 2 billion people in 37 languages across the globe. Whether you want to order ramen in Japanese or ask a bartender what vodka they have in Polish, these earbuds let you get your message across without the hassle.

Using it is quite simple, too. In the accompanying app, select the language you wish to speak, click and hold the earbud, and start talking. The translation will then be displayed on the app, and you can either read it yourself or let your phone speak on your behalf. When you get a response, you have to go through a similar process as well, with the translation being fed right into your ear.

On top of live translations, these earbuds also work like their regular counterparts. Its dual-sided buttons allow you to stream your favorite music in HD sound, answer calls, read texts, and more. A pair runs up to 30 hours on a single charge, and with the various-sized memory foam ear tips, you can wear yours all day without discomfort.

Formerly retailing for $220, you can grab a pair of the Mymanu CLIK S Earbuds for only $99.99. Now’s the last day to secure it at this special rate, so add it to your cart ASAP!

