Powerful image of a grieving elephant wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year

In the Huab River Valley of Namibia, a female elephant carries the body of a deceased calf. It’s a tragic scene that offers a rare glimpse at the complex social behaviors of animals. Photographer Federico Veronesi documented the moment and his striking image took top honors at 2026 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.
“This photograph works on so many levels. Emotionally it’s a gut punch, heartbreakingly poignant,” Kathy Moran, Chair of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Jury, said. “Intellectually it’s proof that animals have cognition. This photograph says it all!”
Photographers from around the world submitted more than 65,000 photographs for consideration this year. Prizes were awarded across 20 categories, including honors for young photographers.
Winners across categories:
10 Years and Under: Amelie Davis (UK)
11 – 14 Years: Oscar Whitfield (UK/Zimbabwe)
15 – 17 Years: Konrad Gräeter (Germany)
Animals in their Environment: James Lewin (UK)
Animal Portraits: Aaron Sanders (UK)
Behaviour: Birds – Isak Pretorius (South Africa)
Behaviour: Mammals – Federico Veronesi (Italy)
Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles – Anton Sorokin (USA)
Behaviour: Invertebrates – Sitaram Raul (India)
Oceans: The Bigger Picture – Alex Lindbloom (USA)
Plants and Fungi: Agorastos Papatsanis (Greece)
Natural Artistry: Michał Michalski (Poland)
Underwater: Tony Wu (Japan/USA)
Urban Wildlife: Seth Forestson (USA)
Wetlands: The Bigger Picture – Alex Visbal (Colombia)
Photojournalism: Francisco Negroni (Chile)
Photojournalist Story Award: Loren Elliott (USA)
Rising Star Award: Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas (Germany)
Portfolio Award: Kutub Uddin (Bangladesh/UK)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Federico Veronesi (Italy)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. The winning images will be on display at the museum until July 11, 2027.