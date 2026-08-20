11 stunning images celebrating Earth’s life—and the scientists who study it

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An expressive little orange-tailed marsh dart damselfly (Ceriagrion cerinorubellum) peering through a hole in a leaf is the winner of the 2026 BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology image competition.

Since 2023, the annual competition highlights the beauty and diversity of life on Earth, while celebrating the researchers working to understand and protect the natural world. The judges selected an overall winning image and a runner-up, in addition to winners and runners-up in three categories: Relationships in Nature, Protecting Our Planet, and Research in Action.

Browse through all of the winners in the gallery below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)

Overall winner: “Window to the Wetlands,” by Sritam Kumar Sethy

The photo taken in eastern India shows an expressive marsh dart damselfly. Image: Sritam Kumar Sethy.

An orange-tailed marsh dart damselfly (Ceriagrion cerinorubellum) is framed by a hole in a leaf in a freshwater wetland in the state of Odisha, India. Berhampur University, Odisha student Sritam Kumar Sethy took the photo and says it “offers a glimpse into the often-overlooked world of freshwater biodiversity.”

Damselflies are critical predators in wetland ecosystems, and are an indicator of ecosystem health. Since they rely on both aquatic and terrestrial habitats, they can be particularly sensitive to the effects of pollution, habitat loss, and climate change.

“It is hard not to smile at this beautifully composed and vivid image, in which the damselfly seems to display a remarkable sense of character and presence,” BMC Ecology and Evolution Senior Editorial Board Member David Ferrier said in a statement

Jennifer Harman, Editor of BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology, added that the photo “highlights the importance of wetlands, which support a remarkable diversity of species yet are among the world’s most threatened and rapidly disappearing habitats.”

Overall runner-up: “Space for Frogs” by Ryan Wagner

Northern red-legged frogs are native to western North America. Image: Ryan Wagner.



Two students working in the field on a dark, rainy night near Portland, Oregon are attaching a radio transmitter to a northern red-legged frog (Rana aurora). Ryan Wagner of Washington State University took the photograph, which demonstrates how technology is helping scientists better understand animal movement and habitat use, which could lead to safer environments for at-risk species. Northern red-legged frogs are a medium sized frog that are considered a species of concern.



Relationships in Nature winner: “Giant Cuttlefish in Breeding Battle,” by Victor Huertas

Giant Australian cuttlefish come together every year from May to August to spawn. Image: Victor Huertas.

Two male giant Australian cuttlefish (Ascarosepion apama) compete for a female’s attention during their annual spawning aggregation in the Upper Spencer Gulf in South Australia. The aggregation occurs every year from May to August. The photo taken by Victor Huertas from Australia’s James Cook University shows how tens of thousands of cuttlefish use their skin’s natural pigmentation to vie for mating rights.

David Ferrier describes the image as showing “both the intimacy and intensity of a complex and highly competitive mating display.”

Relationships in Nature runner-up: “Go Away,” by Alwin Hardenbol

Mobbing like this is a common anti-predator behavior. Image: Alwin Hardenbol.



Alwin Hardenbol of the Natural Resources Institute Finland showed noisy friarbirds (Philemon corniculatus) mobbing a brown goshawk (Tachyspiza fasciata) in Australia.

BMC Ecology and Evolution Senior Editorial Board Member Christy Hipsley says that the image of this common anti-predator behavior in birds is “like charcoal smudges on white paper.”

Research in Action winner: “Intertidal Education” by Liam Brennan

Shallow waters off of Canada’s eastern coast male a perfect classroom. Image: Liam Brennan.



Undergraduate students in New Brunswick, Canada investigate the local fish population living in shallow coastal waters by moonlight. University of New Brunswick professor Liam Brennan snapped the photo.

Edward Narayan, Senior Editorial Board Member for BMC Zoology, says that giving undergraduate students opportunities like this for research projects can, “transform classroom science into action to support crucial ecological and environmental monitoring research.”

Research in Action runner-up: “Everglades Monitoring” by Brandon Güell

Florida’s Everglades are a very unique ecosystem. Image: Brandon Güell.



Brandon Güell from Florida International University’s entry shows researchers monitoring aquatic life in the Everglades National Park in southern Florida. The unique ecosystem is home to many animals including invasive Burmese pythons (Python bivittatus). The team’s research is part of a long-term effort to assess how ecosystem restoration projects are progressing.

Protecting Our Planet winner: “A Bridge Between Past and Present” by Allen Tian

The western end of Canada’s St. Lawrence Seaway. Image: Allen Tian.



This creative drone shot of Long Sault Parkway at the western end of the St. Lawrence Seaway in Canada was taken by Allen Tian, a researcher at Queen’s University in Ontario. The stereographic photograph shows the environmental disruption that is caused by past dam construction, along with the ecological recovery that can follow conservation efforts.

Tian took the photo during his biodiversity research on the seaway, using environmental DNA sampling and drone surveys to monitor the ecosystem’s health, without disturbing any of the resident wildlife.

Protecting Our Planet runner-up: “Tide, turtle, and trust!” by Abhijeet Bayani

Olive ridley sea turtles get their name from the color of their shells. Image: Abhijeet Bayani.



Abhijeet Bayani of MES Abasaheb Garware College in India, celebrates community-led conservation efforts along India’s west coast in this photograph. An olive ridley sea turtle hatchling (Lepidochelys olivacea) is being escorted to the sea by locals who protected her nest. Olive ridley sea turtles are on the small side and have heart-shaped shells.



Highly commended images

In “Manatees,” Florida manatees (Trichechus manatus latirostris) drink from a freshwater source in Everglades National Park. Image: Brandon Güell.



“Into the Bear’s Realm” shows a researcher sheltering in a Himalayan cave while searching for evidence of an endangered Himalayan brown bear (Ursus arctos isabellinus) den. Image: Vineet Kumar.

In “Barking Up the Right Tree,” a researcher is perched high above the forest floor while monitoring tree bark microbial communities in the Northern Territory, Australia. Image: Luke Jeffrey.

Congratulations to all of the participants!

