Why do turtles do the ‘Superman pose’?

The summer heat is on for millions and no matter your animal species, keeping our bodies cool is critical for survival. Humans seek out shade, water for swimming, and some deploy the uniquely-human technique of “sitting in the air conditioning and barely moving.” Other mammals spread out on the grass or sploot to help regulate their body temperature and keep cool.

For some turtles, it’s basking or the “Superman pose” that helps keep their bodies at the right temperature and much more. According to Everglades National Park in southern Florida, Florida redbelly turtles (Pseudemys nelsoni) are often seen with their limbs and/or necks stretched out in order to soak up as much sunlight as possible. It appears to work similarly to yoga in humans, with several benefits. It can warm up their bodies, boost their digestion, help make Vitamin D3 for stronger shells and bones, and importantly helps prevent infection.

Basking in the sunlight is important for turtles. CREDIT: Everglades National Park/National Park Service.

Basking helps the turtles dry out their shells, which can keep dangerous parasites from attaching. Ectoparasites–or harmful organisms located on the outside of an animal–like leeches can cause anemia in turtles, according to Canada’s Think Turtle Conservation Initiative. Since being out in the direct sunlight is not a great environment for the leeches, they will go away and leave the turtles alone.

While you may have been taught that all reptiles are cold-blooded and mammals are warm-blooded, there is more nuance than that in the animal kingdom. Birds, mammals, and some fish (including some living and extinct shark species) are considered endotherms. This means that they maintain a constant body temperature that is independent of their environment. Humans also fall into this endothermic camp.

Other fish species, amphibians, and reptiles like turtles are considered ectotherms. As an ectotherm, a turtles’ body temperature changes alongside the environment around them. To help regulate their body temperature, turtles will bask on logs, fallen trees, rocks, and other surfaces in the sunlight with their limbs stretched out. Having access to safe basking sites in lakes, ponds, or marshes is crucial for this reason. Some snapping turtles will try to bask on hot asphalt, which can increase their risk of getting run over by a car.

Since basking is a completely normal activity for turtles, it’s important to safely observe them from a distance and leave them alone. However, if a turtle shows signs of distress, including heavy bleeding, injuries to their shell, or disorientation, call a local animal rescue or veterinarian’s office and get their instructions on what to do.

This story is part of Popular Science’s Ask Us Anything series, where we answer your most outlandish, mind-burning questions, from the ordinary to the off-the-wall. Have something you’ve always wanted to know? Ask us.