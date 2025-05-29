Turtle’s mysterious injury caused by a golf ball

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Earlier this month, an anonymous rescuer brought a painted turtle (Chrysemys picta) with a strange injury to the New England Wildlife Center in Massachusetts: a perfectly round crater in its shell. Painted turtles are reptiles with smooth shells and bright yellow or orange markings found throughout North America, where they thrive in shallow freshwater. In fact, this reptile had made its home in a golf course’s water features, which helped clue-in the wildlife center’s employees on what happened.

The injured painted turtle was brought to the New England Wildlife Center in South Weymouth, Massachusetts. CREDIT: New England Wildlife Center via Facebook.

“After assessing the injury, we are convinced there is only one logical cause, he was struck by a golf ball!” the New England Wildlife Center wrote in a Facebook post. “Thankfully, a good Samaritan noticed the injury and picked him up, bringing him to our hospital in a shoebox he happened to have from some old golf shoes. No word on if the turtle appreciated the irony of this situation.”

Based on the scar left behind, the painted turtle was likely injured by a golf ball. CREDIT: New England Wildlife Center via Facebook.

After taking X-rays, animal experts confirmed that the impact had spared the turtle’s vital organs and spine by just a few centimeters. What’s more, the injury is likely old, given that new tissue is already forming over the wound. The turtle is reportedly doing fine and the golf ball impact doesn’t seem to have caused long-term consequences besides a pretty unique scar.

Just in case, the team will keep an eye on the turtle for a couple of days before releasing him “back to the links, where we expect he’ll be back on top of his game in no time.”

According to the Tamarack Wildlife Center in Pennsylvania, turtles are very resistant creatures and often bounce back from shocking injuries. However, they’re no match for cars, and are particularly vulnerable when they emerge from hibernation in the spring to search for resources and mates.

“As humans, we should always do our best to help out where possible,” the post concluded. “Whether it’s on the back 9 or on the roadways, turtles are very active this time of year. Keep an eye out and feel free to give us a call if you come across an animal in need of help!”