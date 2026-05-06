Denali’s adorable Sled Dog Puppy Cam is back for 2026

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Four words: sled dog puppy cam. The Puppy Cam at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska is back for the season, and viewers can now watch five future canine rangers in action. Named after various national parks, sled dogs Sequoia, Mammoth, Rainier, Teton, and Mesa were born on March 30. Another pup named Acadia will soon join the team from a partner kennel. Viewers can watch them grow, play, learn, and bond with their human ranger counterparts.

Denali’s sled dogs are actual working rangers, carrying on a tradition of helping protect the park’s wilderness that goes back 104 years. They haul supplies and patrol two million acres of land in one of the most wild places in the United States. Denali Sled Dog Kennels is also one of the oldest sled dog kennels in the country.

The puppies are freight-style Alaskan huskies. Freight-style huskies have long legs to help them break a trail through the snow, compact paws that resist ice build-up between the toes, in addition to sturdy coats and puffy tails to keep them warm when temperatures plummet well below zero. As far as personality, it’s important that canine rangers are tenacious, have an “unbridled love to pull and run as part of a team,” and good social skills. The kennels receive thousands of admirers every summer, so it’s important that they are not afraid of us humans.

The mother—or dam—of this new litter is named Spark. She was born in 2023 and is already a Denali Kennels canine ranger. The father–or sire—named Trapper is from Sage Mountain Kennel in Fairbanks, Alaska. Later in May, the Sage Mountain kennel will select two of the puppies from this litter who will stay in Denali for a few more weeks and then return them to Fairbanks to join their teams. Denali will also acquire one puppy from a litter that was born at Middle Earth Mushing Kennels in Fairbanks on April 3.

“Arranged breeding and splitting litters with partners strengthens the health of the kennel’s lineage, as well as the health of all freight-style Alaskan huskies,” Denali National Park and Preserve rangers wrote in a statement.

If the Puppy Cam isn’t enough, visitors to the park can experience the kennels on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning on May 15, the kennels will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a free sled dog program at 2 p.m.