163 surrendered rats seek new homes in Massachusetts

Attention all non-traditional pet lovers! A non-profit organization in Massachusetts received a boatload of pet rats in need of new homes.

An individual in northeastern Massachusetts surrendered 163 rats in early February. That’s almost 60 percent more than the total number of rats that were adopted from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell (MSPCA-Angell) in 2025 alone.

“A well-meaning person got into a tough spot, and we were able to help,” Mike Keiley, Vice President of the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division, said in a statement. “As a humane law enforcement department, we want to work with people who love their animals to make sure those animals are getting the care they need.Sometimes that means helping with resources, other times it means facilitating a surrender, which was the case here.”

MSPCA-Angell must have also found itself in need of a hand, because the sheer size of the rat surrender prompted the organization to request support from adopters as well as other animal welfare organizations. Ultimately, MSPCA-Angell kept 53 rats, increasing the total number of rats the organization is caring for to over 70, which is almost 75 percent of all the rats they adopted out last year.

Massachusetts’ Dakin Humane Society, Lowell Humane Society, Berkshire Humane Society, and the Animal Rescue League of Boston, and New Hampshire SPCA and the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire also took in rats from the surrender.

“Taking in so many of one kind of small animal or bird really taxes resources,” Keiley said. “It pulls our attention to accommodating one species when we’re caring for so many at the same time.This kind of surrender wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support we’ve received from other shelters—and we’re hoping we get a similar level of amazing support from the community!”

MSPCA-Angell’s plans to bring the rats to their four shelters—Boston, Salem, Methuen, and Centerville—despite the fact that the Salem location normally only hosts cats and dogs. This surrender was so big that the organization had to use every location.

So if you’re looking for a pet rat—or just a small furry animal—now is your time. Keep an eye on the websites of MSPCA-Angell, Dakin Humane, Lowell Humane, Berkshire Humane, ARL Boston, NHSPCA, and ARL New Hampshire for information on where there are rats up for adoption, and stop by during open hours to adopt the next member of your family.

“Rats have a bad reputation, but they actually make really great companion pets,” Keiley pointed out. “They’re smart and clean. They also form deep bonds with their owners,” he continued. “We’re hoping that rat lovers—and anyone looking for a less conventional small pet—comes out and gives these great animals the happy homes they deserve!”