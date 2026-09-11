The cubs from Katmai’s ‘Brady Bunch’ blended family are all grown up

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

To the untrained eye, two female brown bears (Ursus arctos) in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve look like any other bears. But Bear #609 (Bean) and Bear #620 were raised in Katmai’s historic Brady Bunch-esque blended family.

Between mid-August and October 2022, Bear #910 blended her family with her sister Bear #909’s family. In the process, she adopted her sister’s 2.5-year-old female yearling cub (a one- to two-year-old cub still with its mother), while she herself had a spring cub (a first-year cub that was born over the winter and emerges in the spring). Adoptions like these are exceptionally rare in the wild, and it is believed to be only the second such adoption at Katmai. The behavior has also been observed in polar bears.

The sisters were frequently seen fishing together with their cubs, teaching them how to fish throughout 2023. That same year, Bear #909’s ovulation cycle began again, and she separated from her offspring Bear #609 (Bean). A study on their family was published in the journal BioOne in 2025.

Bear #910 walking along the beach. Image: NPS/Cory Cravatta Cory Cravatta

The adopted Bear #609 (Bean) is a female bear, with large oval-shaped ears with slight blonde tips. She has a dark coat with blonde grizzling, and has a fluffy headband by the fall. Bear #690 (Bean) won the Fat Bear Week Junior competition in 2022, and is now considered a fully independent bear.

Bear #620 is Bear #609’s biological cousin and believed to be the daughter of Bear #910 who blended their families. She is identified by a slightly upturned narrow muzzle, tall oval ears, and a semi-prominent hump on her back. During the early summer, her head and mane are a light brown with a reddish blonde and a white chin. By the fall, she sports a more fluffy grizzled fur headband around her head.

According to Katmai naturalist Mike Fitz, it is unclear how being raised with two strong maternal figures will affect their adulthood. Brown bears will often establish a home range that overlaps with their mothers, and a hierarchy in the region develops among related bears along their mother’s line. Those bears within the same matriline may have more tolerance for each other.

“If #609 and #620 continue to make Brooks River part of their home range, then we will have a special opportunity to watch the growth and maturation of two especially social young female bears in the same place that their mothers make a living,” Fitz explained in a recent video. “Familiarity with each other and the river and other bears who make it their home as well, sharing space with their large, successful mothers, may very well prove to be keys to their survival, longevity, and success.”

We also do not know just yet if members of this historic bear family will be contestants in Fat Bear Week 2026. The bracket will be announced on Friday, September 18.

Meet Bears 609 and 620

Most bear mothers generally keep their litters separated, and this year was an example of why they tend to stick to themselves. On Tuesday, July 28, the live-cams captured a young brown bear cub being killed and eaten by an unrelated mother bear (Bear #806). The deceased cub was born this spring, and was one of Bear #909’s cubs. Bear 909 started this season with two cubs, but has now lost both.

On Sunday, August 2, one of Bear #335’s (also known as Jolly) cubs died, after following three unrelated cubs up a tree. The mother of the cubs already in the tree attacked Bear #335’s cub, who did not survive the encounter. The identity of the mother bear who killed the spring cub was not confirmed.

Following the first cub’s death, Fitz and park rangers Christine Loberg and Sarah Bruce said that while infanticide by female adults does occur, this is likely the first documented case occurring at Brooks River. While there is no single answer as to why mother bears are killing cubs, some experts suspect bear adoption, food scarcity, and fights for dominance all play a role.