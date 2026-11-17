There are a handful of foods and beverages—red wine, eggs, and cooking oils—whose reputations tend to pendulum-swing routinely between “lifesaving” and “death sentence.” I usually hedge my bets by eating these confusing foods in moderation.

The one item I have trouble consuming in moderation might be the most contentious of all: coffee. I am so hopelessly addicted to the stuff that I usually need at least one cup of coffee before going out to meet a friend for coffee.

Despite my unwavering devotion to coffee, the jury is still out on whether my daily fix is actually good for my health. Throughout my lifetime, coffee has variously been purported to protect my heart, disrupt its rhythm, reduce my risk of cancer, and increase it. All I know is it helps me become a fully conscious person every morning. But could my coffee habit actually reduce wrinkles and help me age more gracefully?

A new study conducted at Texas A&M suggests that certain compounds in coffee might protect the body against aging and inflammation.

However, according to Dr. Dung Trinh, the chief medical officer at Healthy Brain Clinic in Long Beach, California, it’s probably too soon to pop open the champagne (or brew a celebratory pot) over the potential perks of your coffee habit.

“It’s far too early to treat coffee—or caffeic acid—as an anti-aging intervention,” Trinh tells Popular Science.

It’s not about caffeine

Despite its inconsistent status as a health food, coffee has been consistently linked to longer life and a lower likelihood of certain diseases, though it’s not certain why. The Texas A&M study, led by Dr. Stephen Safe, focused on a cellular receptor called NR4A1.

NR4A1 is a protein that regulates how cells respond to stress and damage. The study found that several compounds in coffee, particularly polyphenols—plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties—bind to the NR4A1 receptor. One of these polyphenols, caffeic acid, is found in coffee and many other plants and, despite its name, has nothing to do with caffeine. These compounds seem to promote NR4A1’s protective effects, including mitigating cellular damage and slowing the growth of cancer cell line in laboratory models.

In other words, the harder your NR4A1 proteins are working, the better your cells may be at fending off damage. Sign me up!

After researchers removed NR4A1 from cells in the lab, those benefits stopped, suggesting this receptor may help produce them. So, if coffee really helps NR4A1 do its job, we might just have a new anti-aging drink on our hands.

NR4A1 is a protein (shown here) that regulates how cells respond to stress and damage, and coffee may help the protein better protect cells and fend off aging. Image: Public Domain

Interestingly, caffeine does not appear to play a key part in this mechanism, Trinh says. Instead, those benefits seem to come from coffee’s other compounds, like caffeic acid and its fellow polyphenols.

“What stood out to me was that the story was not really about caffeine,” he says. “I also found it interesting that the researchers did more than simply show that these compounds could bind to the receptor—they demonstrated NR4A1-dependent effects in cells. That makes the mechanism more compelling.”

Translation: The study didn’t just show that coffee compounds attach to NR4A1; it showed that this binding actually seems to activate the protein’s protective effects.

Consistent with this, the study also found that decaf coffee demonstrated similar protective effects on the lab cells, providing further evidence that coffee’s benefits may not have anything to do with caffeine at all.

“One of the interesting messages from this paper is that coffee should not be thought of as simply a delivery system for caffeine,” Trinh says. “Caffeic acid, chlorogenic acid, ferulic acid, and several other coffee compounds all interacted with NR4A1, while caffeine showed much more variable NR4A1-related activity.”

So, coffee’s superpower might not come from caffeine at all, at least when it comes to anti-aging benefits.

Why experts are still cautious

Before you start guzzling triple lattes in the name of cellular protection, know that “more” does not always mean “better.”

“We simply cannot infer from this study that more coffee means more NR4A1 benefit,” Trinh says. This is because the researchers studied coffee extracts and purified compounds in a lab setting rather than giving human subjects increasing amounts of coffee and measuring NR4A1 activity. Plus, in human biology, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing, Trinh says.

Even decaf coffee could have anti-aging benefits. Image: Getty Images / SimpleImages

“At some point, additional coffee can bring unwanted effects from caffeine, including sleep disruption, anxiety, palpitations, or increases in blood pressure in susceptible people,” he says. “Those effects could counteract other health benefits. So, this study should not be interpreted as establishing either an optimal number of cups or a dose-response relationship for this pathway.”

Trinh adds that as compelling as the study’s findings are, he doesn’t yet believe they justify changing recommendations around coffee consumption.

Earlier studies have linked coffee drinking to living longer and to better outcomes for some age-related conditions, Trinh says. But those studies couldn’t explain why. This one offers “one possible biological explanation,” he says.

Like most early-stage research, Trinh says, this study can’t be applied to humans sipping their morning “cup of ambition.” Much of the work used a specific cancer cell in the lab, along with mouse immune cells, rather than testing regular human coffee drinkers directly. And while the study identified a potentially promising mechanism, it’s not clear how this mechanism will translate to human health outcomes.

Ultimately, Trinh says, no single food or compound is likely to be the deciding factor in how well we age.

For a coffee addict like myself, though, these findings are the best kind of wake-up call. Coffee may or may not turn back the clock, but it does stop me from hitting snooze 15 times.

“The much bigger determinants of healthy aging remain things such as regular physical activity, good sleep, avoiding smoking, controlling blood pressure and metabolic risk, maintaining social and cognitive engagement, and eating an overall nutritious diet,” Trinh says.

“This study is a promising piece of the scientific puzzle, not a prescription for another cup of coffee.”

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