The Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice winners capture nature at its fiercest

A snarling honey badger stares down a cape porcupine in Botswana. It’s a brief pause in a life-or-death fight between the two animals. The porcupine bought some time with its sharp quills but a leg injury inflicted by the badger has left the porcupine vulnerable and it ultimately won’t survive the encounter.
Photographer David Northall captured the tense moment in a shot aptly titled “Spiked.” The photo finished in the top five of the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Awards, announced this week in London. Ian Wood took home top honors for his photo (seen below) of a Eurasian badger wandering the streets of the seaside town St Leonards-on-Sea, England.
“Ian’s flawlessly timed image offers a unique glimpse of nature’s interaction with the human world, underscoring the importance of understanding urban wildlife,” Director of the Natural History Museum, Dr Douglas Gurr, said in a statement. “His exceptional photograph serves as a powerful reminder that local nature and wildlife, often just outside our homes, can inspire and captivate us.”
A record 76,000 votes were cast to decide this year’s People’s Choice Award winner. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. Visitors to the museum can view Wood’s image, along with the four runners-up photographs, until June 29, 2025.
