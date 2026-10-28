9 nature-inspired pumpkin carving patterns from the National Park Service

The approaching All Hallows Eve means the time has come to carve that jack-o’-lantern to light the way for trick-or-treaters or keep the bad spirits away. The National Park Service’s Pumpkin Carving Challenge offers gourd enthusiasts a way to celebrate nature’s spooky side.

“Nothing says ‘scary’ quite like a 2,000-pound furry mammal you’ve annoyed launching you into another dimension. Or the tree above. Either way, it comes with a thud. Talk about a smashing Halloween,” the NPS writes.

Carvers can choose from nine templates that can be used to craft a more off-the-beaten-path jack o’lantern. Templates include pictures of bats, spooky spiderwebs, and (our favorite), fat bears.

The Batty One

The Batty One celebrates one of Halloween’s most enduring symbols. National parks serve as roosting grounds or migratory stops for millions of bats all year round, not just during spooky season.

Image designed by National Park Service





The Close Encounter

The Close Encounter offers a cautionary tale. Please view animals from a safe distance for their safety and yours. One visitor to Yellowstone National Park certainly learned that in July.

Image designed by National Park Service

The Autumn Leaves

The Autumn Leaves pays tribute to the spectacular display of color trees shown during the fall. And what could be more autumnal than leaf peeping in a national park?

Image designed by National Park Service

The Full Moon

The Full Moon is a template that will “eclipse” the others, according to the NPS. Wolves currently roam in at least six national parks.



Image designed by National Park Service

The Camper

The Camper is for those of us who love a good ghost story around a cracking camp fire.



Image designed by National Park Service

The Fat Bear

The Fat Bear. Need we say more? Bring the Fat Bear Week fun right into Halloween with this template.

Image designed by National Park Service

The Web Designer

The Web Designer honors nature’s web slingers. The NPS even offers helpful tips on how to avoid the horror of walking into a spider web.

Image designed by National Park Service

Pictures can be added to a growing digital pumpkin patch on social media using #FindYourPark or #EncuentraTuParque.

Some other ways to spice up your pumpkin creations this year include oozing pumpkins, using a vape to create a spooky smoke effect, and using kelp to make kelp-o’-lanterns.