9 nature-inspired pumpkin carving patterns from the National Park Service

Bison and spiders and bears oh my!

By Popular Science Team

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a pumpkin carved to look like a person being bucked by a bison
A gourd brings the terrifying scene of being bucked by a bison to life. Image: NPS Photo

The approaching All Hallows Eve means the time has come to carve that jack-o’-lantern to light the way for trick-or-treaters or keep the bad spirits away. The National Park Service’s Pumpkin Carving Challenge offers gourd enthusiasts a way to celebrate nature’s spooky side. 

“Nothing says ‘scary’ quite like a 2,000-pound furry mammal you’ve annoyed launching you into another dimension. Or the tree above. Either way, it comes with a thud. Talk about a smashing Halloween,” the NPS writes

Carvers can choose from nine templates that can be used to craft a more off-the-beaten-path jack o’lantern. Templates include pictures of bats, spooky spiderwebs, and (our favorite), fat bears

The Batty One

The Batty One celebrates one of Halloween’s most enduring symbols. National parks serve as  roosting grounds or migratory stops for millions of bats all year round, not just during spooky season. 

a pumpkin carving pattern of a bat
Image designed by National Park Service


The Close Encounter

The Close Encounter offers a cautionary tale. Please view animals from a safe distance for their safety and yours. One visitor to Yellowstone National Park certainly learned that in July.

a pumpkin carving pattern of a person being bucked by a bison
Image designed by National Park Service

The Autumn Leaves

The Autumn Leaves pays tribute to the spectacular display of color trees shown during the fall. And what could be more autumnal than leaf peeping in a national park? 

a pumpkin carving pattern of fall leaves
Image designed by National Park Service

The Full Moon

The Full Moon is a template that will “eclipse” the others, according to the NPS. Wolves currently roam in at least six national parks

a pumpking carving template of a wolf howling at the moon
Image designed by National Park Service

The Camper

The Camper is for those of us who love a good ghost story around a cracking camp fire.

a pumpkin carving pattern of an RV by a tree
Image designed by National Park Service

The Fat Bear

The Fat Bear. Need we say more? Bring the Fat Bear Week fun right into Halloween with this template.

a pumpkin carving template of a bear
Image designed by National Park Service

The Web Designer

The Web Designer honors nature’s web slingers. The NPS even offers helpful tips on how to avoid the horror of walking into a spider web

a pumpkin carving pattern of a spider web with a spider
Image designed by National Park Service

Pictures can be added to a growing digital pumpkin patch on social media using #FindYourPark or #EncuentraTuParque.

Some other ways to spice up your pumpkin creations this year include oozing pumpkins, using a vape to create a spooky smoke effect, and using kelp to make kelp-o’-lanterns.

 
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