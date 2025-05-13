Bittersweet fledge watch begins for bald eagles Sunny and Gizmo

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It’s almost time for two young birds who have captivated the internet around the world to leave the nest. According to Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV), Fledge Watch for eaglets Sunny and Gizmo officially kicks off today.

Young eagles like Sunny and Gizmo typically fledge–or leave the nest and fly–when they can flatten their wings and have feathers capable of flight. This typically occurs when the birds hit 10 to 14 weeks of age. Males also tend to take their first flight a little sooner than females.

Over the past several weeks, Sunny and Gizmo have made major progress towards this goal. They can feed themselves and even spent their first night alone on the nest on May 8. They’ve also been flapping vigorously to build up their strength to take to the skies. Sunny has even started hopping up onto the edges of the nest, in what looks to be preparation for flight.

This week’s Fledge Watch is expected to be similar to Pip Watch from early March. However, the fledge window is wide and could take until mid-June. A previous eaglet named Simba took a full 16 weeks to fledge.

“When they feel confident enough, you know, we don’t know whether they’ll go together or separately, but each one will just decide it’s ready,” FOBBV Executive Director Sandy Steers told LAist. “They may come back to the nest, you know, now and then, but they just fly for the first time and it’s beautiful.”

It might take the pair a little while to get their wing strength up to fly back up to the 145-feet high nest. However, they are expected to stick around the Big Bear Lake for at least three months and follow their parents while they learn to fish and hunt.

According to FOBBV, fledglings from Southern California have been spotted as far south as Baja California, as far north as British Columbia, and as far east as Yellowstone National Park.

About 70 percent of bald eagles survive the fledgling stage. Getting hit by cars when they are scavenging on roadkill. flying into power lines, or lead poisoning from eating something that has been shot are their biggest threats during this time. Two monitored chicks–Simba and Stormy–were both found dead only after fledging.

Tens of thousands of viewers have been following their journey via a 24-hour livecam, and it has been an emotional rollercoaster. After three eggs failed to hatch in 2024, three eggs appeared in the nest earlier this year. Chick 1 hatched late on March 3, followed by Chick 2 early on March 4, and Chick 3 hatched on March 8. On the evening of March 13, a snowstorm hit the area, dumping up to two feet of snow and pummeling the nest with strong winds. On the morning of March 14, only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks.

[ Related: Jackie and Shadow’s eaglets officially named: Meet Sunny and Gizmo. ]

FOBBV believes that Chick 1 died based on foot size and the amount of thermal down feathers on the other two eaglets. The deceased chick has since been named Misty in honor of Kathi Misterly, an FOBBV volunteer who passed away after a battle with cancer.

A group of students from a local elementary school voted on the names Sunny and Gizmo in early April. As of now, their bones are almost fully grown. They’re estimated to be about 3 feet tall at this stage, closer to dad Shadow’s height. As with most female eagles, Jackie is larger.

While the sex of the eaglets is not yet determine–and they look a lot alike–there are some slight differences on their heads and tails.

CREDIT: Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Sunny is the older eaglet and has a longer tail. The first bits of white on Sunny’s tail feathers are also starting to show.

As for Gizmo, the corner of this eaglet’s mouth is more orange than Sunny’s. Gizmo also sports a thicker lower lip. FOBBV says that this gives Gizmo a “Mona Lisa smile.”