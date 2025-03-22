Help Jackie and Shadow name their bald eagle chicks

What would you name two bald eagle chicks? Talon? Sam Eagle? Leslie? Whatever your choice, it could become reality.

Jackie and Shadow, the internet-famous bald eagle pair, need your help naming their two surviving eaglets. Entries are open now through Friday, March 28 at 11:59 pm PST and can be submitted through the Friends of Big Bear Valley website. The Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest Cam broadcasts 24/7 thanks to Friend of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit that streams without advertisements and relies on donations, including the naming contest.

The cost is $5 for one name entry, $10 for three name entries, or $25 for 10 name entries.

FOBBV asks you keep the names gender neutral as the sex of the chicks is not yet known. And keep it G-rated (no explicit, derogatory language, etc.) or your submission will be automatically tossed. A computer will then randomly select a final list that will be sent to students at Big Bear elementary schools. Traditionally the honor of choosing the final names is reserved for local third graders but because Jackie and Shadow’s 2024 eggs didn’t hatch and their 2023 eggs were eaten by ravens, the final names will be chosen by 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders.

Screenshot: FOBBV

The kids will vote by secret ballot on April 1 with the winners announced later that day on FOBBV’s official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube pages. And if your name is selected, you’ll receive a certificate of recognition.

It’s been a rollercoaster for the tens of thousands of viewers that have tuned into the live cam this year. Chick 1 hatched late at night on March 3, followed by Chick 2 early on March 4. Chick 3 hatched four days later March 8. A snowstorm hit the area the evening of March 13, dumping up to two feet of snow and pummeling the nest with strong winds. On the morning of March 14, only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam. FOBBV confirmed the passing of one of the chicks a day later.

FOBBV couldn’t confirm which chick died, but because of the size difference of the surviving eaglets, it was suspected to be Chick 1 or Chick 2. The remaining chicks are now temporarily referred to as Bigger Chick (BC) and the Smaller Chick (SC). The chick that passed has been named Misty in honor of Kathi Misterly, an FOBBV volunteer who passed away after a battle with cancer.

Jackie and Shadow’s 2022 chick was named Spirit. So grab your baby (or eagle?) naming book and submit your favorite monikers.