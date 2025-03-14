17 delightful Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards outtakes

Nature is cruel, majestic, and fascinating. Sometimes, it’s also a bit silly.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has released 17 previously unseen submissions to its 2024 competition that celebrate the lighter side of the animal kingdom. From an orangutan mother unfazed by her child’s antics to a brown bear cub face palming, these photos will make you say “relatable.”

“Mama’s Tired”

Credit: Kathryn Cehrs / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The new photos were released to kick off the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Submissions are open to all photographers at no cost via the website through June 30, 2025. The shortlist will be announced in October with winners announced across nine categories in November or December.

“Peek-A-Boo”

Credit: Amish Chhagan / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards © Chags Photography by Amish Chhagan

“Naughty Boys”

Credit: Alexis Chobley / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Bear Hug”

Credit: Michale Stavrakakis / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Michael Stavrakakis

“Juggling Pelican”

The pelican is trying to impress his audience with his latest juggling act

Credit: Oli Konecna / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards OLDRISKA KONECNA

“One Eyed Peeper”

Credit: Helen Cherry / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Four Winged Goose”

Credit: Elmar Weiss / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards t

“Great Egret Fun”

I went to this rookery several times this spring. The UTSWMC Rookery is right in the heart of the medical district in Downtown Dallas. There are hundreds of these Great Egrets that come here to breed. The babies are hilarious to watch from the time they are newly hatched until they are ready to fledge. They are constantly crying for their mommas and sometimes thinking they can get nourishment from each other. You can’t help but get some funny pictures of them with their crazy hair and expressions!

Credit: Mary Hulshouser / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards MARY HULSHOUSER

“Sir, No Photos Please”

Credit: Dario Nessi / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“On My Back”

Credit: Thomas Van-Puymbroeck / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Laughing Cheetah”

Credit: Udara Pathminda / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Hide and Seek”

Credit: Jean Jacques Alcalay / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Declaration of Love”

Credit: Roland Kranitz / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Forgot your birthday AGAIN!”

We had been hanging out with this bear (and his buddy) for several hours while they slept and played on the beach in coastal Alaska. After waking from a nap, he started to clean himself, using his paw to wipe sand from his face. In this pose he looks embarrassed (but is not).

Credit: Charles Janson / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Roo-mantic moments”

One day, I ventured to the Gold Coast in search of new spots for bird photography, but instead stumbled upon a large gathering of Kangaroos. Some were chilling, while others appeared to be engaging in playful antics and roo-mance! 🙂

Credit: Alexander Babych / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Desert Daydreamer”

A baboon in Botswana relaxes in the warm sand, lost in its own thoughts. “What’s for dinner tonight? Maybe some delicious fruit?”

Credit: Jacqueline Treutner / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

