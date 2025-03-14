17 delightful Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards outtakes

Our animal friends can be quite amusing.

By Popular Science Team

Posted 4 Hours Ago

a baby lion cub plays with its mother's tail
"Cheeky"  

Credit: Barbara Fleming / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Nature is cruel, majestic, and fascinating. Sometimes, it’s also a bit silly.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has released 17 previously unseen submissions to its 2024 competition that celebrate the lighter side of the animal kingdom. From an orangutan mother unfazed by her child’s antics to a brown bear cub face palming, these photos will make you say “relatable.”

a mother orangutan sits in the tree while its baby hangs upside below
“Mama’s Tired”
Credit: Kathryn Cehrs / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The new photos were released to kick off the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Submissions are open to all photographers at no cost via the website through June 30, 2025. The shortlist will be announced in October with winners announced across nine categories in November or December.

a small creature clings to a bamboo plant
“Peek-A-Boo”
Credit: Amish Chhagan / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards © Chags Photography by Amish Chhagan
a small sea lion opening its mouth to two larger sea lions on a beach
“Naughty Boys”
Credit: Alexis Chobley / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
a bear cub hugs its parent
“Bear Hug”
Credit: Michale Stavrakakis / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Michael Stavrakakis
a pelican balances a fish on its beak
“Juggling Pelican”
The pelican is trying to impress his audience with his latest juggling act
Credit: Oli Konecna / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards OLDRISKA KONECNA
a deer looks around a tree
“One Eyed Peeper”
Credit: Helen Cherry / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
two geese flying in a way that looks like one goose with four wings
“Four Winged Goose”
Credit: Elmar Weiss / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards t
an egret's hair sticks up from its head
“Great Egret Fun”
I went to this rookery several times this spring. The UTSWMC Rookery is right in the heart of the medical district in Downtown Dallas. There are hundreds of these Great Egrets that come here to breed. The babies are hilarious to watch from the time they are newly hatched until they are ready to fledge. They are constantly crying for their mommas and sometimes thinking they can get nourishment from each other. You can’t help but get some funny pictures of them with their crazy hair and expressions!
Credit: Mary Hulshouser / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards MARY HULSHOUSER
a monkey reaches for the camera
“Sir, No Photos Please”
Credit: Dario Nessi / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
pile of frogs
“On My Back”
Credit: Thomas Van-Puymbroeck / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
a cheetah yawns
“Laughing Cheetah”
Credit: Udara Pathminda / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
an elephant covers its eyes with its ear
“Hide and Seek”
Credit: Jean Jacques Alcalay / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
a groundhog holds a large pink flower in the grass
“Declaration of Love”
Credit: Roland Kranitz / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
a beat holds its paw to its face
“Forgot your birthday AGAIN!”
We had been hanging out with this bear (and his buddy) for several hours while they slept and played on the beach in coastal Alaska. After waking from a nap, he started to clean himself, using his paw to wipe sand from his face. In this pose he looks embarrassed (but is not).
Credit: Charles Janson / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
two kangaroos appear to hug
“Roo-mantic moments”
One day, I ventured to the Gold Coast in search of new spots for bird photography, but instead stumbled upon a large gathering of Kangaroos. Some were chilling, while others appeared to be engaging in playful antics and roo-mance! 🙂
Credit: Alexander Babych / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
a baboon lays in the sand with its paw to its face
“Desert Daydreamer”
A baboon in Botswana relaxes in the warm sand, lost in its own thoughts. “What’s for dinner tonight? Maybe some delicious fruit?”
Credit: Jacqueline Treutner / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
 

