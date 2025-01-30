Fungus-infected zombie spiders discovered in Northern Ireland

While filming a documentary in Northern Ireland, a team of scientists discovered a new fungus that appears to manipulate spiders’ behavior–and turn them into “zombies.” The fungus named Gibellula attenboroughii is described in a study published January 24 in the journal Fungal Systematics and Evolution.

Get the Popular Science newsletter Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The shaded orbweaver or orb-weaving cave spider (Metellina merianae) appears to serve as the fungus’ primary host. This normally reclusive species of spider is found across Europe in dark and damp habitats. The novel fungus was initially found during the filming of the BBC series Winterwatch in Northern Ireland in 2021. The infected specimen was spotted on the ceiling of an abandoned gunpowder storeroom. The images that the team took indicated that some news fungal species might be infecting the spider.

Gibellula attenboroughii potentially releases fungal spores that can manipulate the spider’s activity. After a closer look, more of these infected spiders were found on the roof or wall of caves in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The fungus also appears to infect a related spider species, Meta menardi.

According to the authors, the spiders appeared to have left their webs or lairs and migrated to die when exposed to the fungus. This behavior is similar to what is seen in ants who are infected by fungi from the genus Ophiocordyceps in the Brazilian rainforest. Cultures taken from these fungi show behavioural-changing metabolites, including dopamine. The electrical signals emitted by King oyster mushrooms can also be used to control the movements of a biohybrid robot developed by a team from Cornell University and the University of Florence in Italy.

The fungus Gibellula attenboroughii on the spider species Metallina merianae on cave ceiling, Tullybelcoo Ground Bridge, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. CREDIT: CABI/Evans et. al 2025.

The team used historical records to uncover a hidden diversity within the fungi genus Gibellula in the British Isles and evidence of widespread epidemics affecting spiders in parts of England and Wales. The authors believe that, “their role in spider-population dynamics warrants further study, as does the metabolites they produce which enable them to exploit such a highly specific ecological niche.”

[ Related: This parasite deploys mucus slime balls to make ‘zombie ants’ ]

Gibellula attenboroughii is named after famed broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough. Several other species have been named in honor of the naturalist, including an egg-laying mammal called Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna (Zaglossus attenboroughi), the miniature orchid (Lepanthes attenboroughii), Attenborough’s black-eyed satyr butterfly (Euptchia attenboroughi), and the ghost shrimp (Ctenocheloides attenboroughi).